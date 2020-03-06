OPPO Find X2 seriesSource: OPPO

The OPPO Find X2 series is now official, and it's safe to say that the phones are the most ambitious OPPO has introduced to date. Both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature IP68 dust and water resistance, and they also come with 65W fast charging, stereo sound, and LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage.

But the biggest feature is the 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, which now has 120Hz refresh rate by default. The Find X2 Pro also has incredible new cameras, including two 48MP lenses at the back and a 13MP zoom lens that does 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom. Here's a detailed look at the hardware:

Category Find X2 Find X2 Pro
Operating system Android 10
ColorOS 7.1		 Android 10
ColorOS 7.1
Display 6.7-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED
3168x1440
Gorilla Glass 6		 6.7-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED
3168x1440
Gorilla Glass 6
Chipset Snapdragon 865
1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585
3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585
4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 585
Adreno 650
7nm		 Snapdragon 865
1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585
3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585
4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 585
Adreno 650
7nm
RAM 12GB
LPDDR5		 12GB
LPDDR5
Storage 256GB
UFS3.0		 512GB
UFS3.0
MicroSD slot No No
Rear camera 1 48MP (IMX586), f/1.7, 1/2-inch
OIS, 4K at 60fps		 48MP (IMX689), f/1.7, 1/1.4-inch
All-Pixel Omnidirectional PDAF
Dual OIS, 4K at 60fps
Rear camera 2 12MP (IMX708), f/2.2, 1/2.4-inch
wide-angle 120-degree FoV		 48MP (IMX586), f/1.7, 1/2-inch
wide-angle 120-degree FoV
Rear camera 3 13MP (IMX616), f/2.4
5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom		 13MP, f/3.0
10x hybrid zoom, 60x digital zoom
Front camera 32MP (IMX616), f/2.4
1080p video		 32MP (IMX616), f/2.4
1080p video
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
A-GPS, Beidou		 Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
A-GPS, Beidou
5G networks NSA: n1/3/5/7/28A/41/77/78
SA: 41/78		 NSA: n1/3/5/7/28A/40/41/77/78/79
SA: 41/78/79
Audio USB-C
Stereo speakers		 USB-C
Stereo speakers
Battery 4200mAh (2*2100mAh)
Non-removable		 4260mAh (2*2130mAh)
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
65W SuperVOOC 2.0
10V/6.5A		 USB-C
65W SuperVOOC 2.0
10V/6.5A
Security In-screen fingerprint In-screen fingerprint
Wireless Charging No No
Water resistance IP68 IP68
Colors Black Ceramic, Ocean Black Ceramic, Orange Vegan Leather

The Find X2 and X2 Pro will go on sale in China initially, but both phones will be making their way to the UK and other global markets later this year. Need more details on the Find X2 series? We have you covered:

OPPO Find X2 series takes 2020 flagships to a whole new level

