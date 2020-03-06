The OPPO Find X2 series is now official, and it's safe to say that the phones are the most ambitious OPPO has introduced to date. Both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature IP68 dust and water resistance, and they also come with 65W fast charging, stereo sound, and LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage.
But the biggest feature is the 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, which now has 120Hz refresh rate by default. The Find X2 Pro also has incredible new cameras, including two 48MP lenses at the back and a 13MP zoom lens that does 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom. Here's a detailed look at the hardware:
|Category
|Find X2
|Find X2 Pro
|Operating system
|Android 10
ColorOS 7.1
|Android 10
ColorOS 7.1
|Display
|6.7-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED
3168x1440
Gorilla Glass 6
|6.7-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED
3168x1440
Gorilla Glass 6
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 865
1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585
3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585
4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 585
Adreno 650
7nm
|Snapdragon 865
1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585
3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585
4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 585
Adreno 650
7nm
|RAM
|12GB
LPDDR5
|12GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB
UFS3.0
|512GB
UFS3.0
|MicroSD slot
|No
|No
|Rear camera 1
|48MP (IMX586), f/1.7, 1/2-inch
OIS, 4K at 60fps
|48MP (IMX689), f/1.7, 1/1.4-inch
All-Pixel Omnidirectional PDAF
Dual OIS, 4K at 60fps
|Rear camera 2
|12MP (IMX708), f/2.2, 1/2.4-inch
wide-angle 120-degree FoV
|48MP (IMX586), f/1.7, 1/2-inch
wide-angle 120-degree FoV
|Rear camera 3
|13MP (IMX616), f/2.4
5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom
|13MP, f/3.0
10x hybrid zoom, 60x digital zoom
|Front camera
|32MP (IMX616), f/2.4
1080p video
|32MP (IMX616), f/2.4
1080p video
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
A-GPS, Beidou
|Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
A-GPS, Beidou
|5G networks
|NSA: n1/3/5/7/28A/41/77/78
SA: 41/78
|NSA: n1/3/5/7/28A/40/41/77/78/79
SA: 41/78/79
|Audio
|USB-C
Stereo speakers
|USB-C
Stereo speakers
|Battery
|4200mAh (2*2100mAh)
Non-removable
|4260mAh (2*2130mAh)
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
65W SuperVOOC 2.0
10V/6.5A
|USB-C
65W SuperVOOC 2.0
10V/6.5A
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|Wireless Charging
|No
|No
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Colors
|Black Ceramic, Ocean
|Black Ceramic, Orange Vegan Leather
The Find X2 and X2 Pro will go on sale in China initially, but both phones will be making their way to the UK and other global markets later this year. Need more details on the Find X2 series? We have you covered:
OPPO Find X2 series takes 2020 flagships to a whole new level
