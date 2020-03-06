The OPPO Find X2 series is now official, and it's safe to say that the phones are the most ambitious OPPO has introduced to date. Both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature IP68 dust and water resistance, and they also come with 65W fast charging, stereo sound, and LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage.

But the biggest feature is the 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, which now has 120Hz refresh rate by default. The Find X2 Pro also has incredible new cameras, including two 48MP lenses at the back and a 13MP zoom lens that does 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom. Here's a detailed look at the hardware: