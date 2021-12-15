What you need to know
- OPPO has announced its first foldable phone.
- The new Find N comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 7.1-inch 120Hz inner screen, and 33W fast charging.
- It starts at 7,699 yuan (about $1,210) in China.
OPPO has finally taken the wraps off its first foldable phone, the Find N. The new foldable has an inward-folding design, just like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The OPPO Find N comes equipped with a 7.1-inch 1792 x 1920 OLED main display featuring an Ultra Thin Glass layer, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, the Find N's 5.49-inch OLED cover display only has a 60Hz refresh rate.
The phone uses a "waterdrop" hinge that OPPO claims is the "best-designed" hinge on a foldable yet, featuring a total of 136 components. Not only is the hinge claimed to be highly durable, but also helps minimize the crease to a great extent. In fact, OPPO says the Find N's doesn't foldable screen have a noticeable crease.
The OPPO Find N's hinge also allows the screen to be unfolded at different angles, similar to Flex Mode on Samsung's best foldable phones. OPPO is calling the feature "FlexForm."
Powering the foldable is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, which also powers many of the best Android phones on the market right now. The 5nm chipset has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
On the back of the phone is a triple-lens camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP tertiary sensor. As for selfies, the phone has a 32MP camera housed within a centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the cover display.
Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging speeds. On the software front, OPPO's Find N runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top.
OPPO Find N has been priced at 7,699 yuan (about $1,210) in China for the 8GB/256GB version and 8,999 yuan (about $1,414) for the 12GB/512GB version. The phone will be available in three color options: Black, White, and Purple. It is set to go on sale in the country from December 23. There's no word yet on whether the phone will be sold in markets outside China.
