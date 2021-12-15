What you need to know OPPO has announced its first foldable phone.

The new Find N comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 7.1-inch 120Hz inner screen, and 33W fast charging.

It starts at 7,699 yuan (about $1,210) in China.

OPPO has finally taken the wraps off its first foldable phone, the Find N. The new foldable has an inward-folding design, just like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. The OPPO Find N comes equipped with a 7.1-inch 1792 x 1920 OLED main display featuring an Ultra Thin Glass layer, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, the Find N's 5.49-inch OLED cover display only has a 60Hz refresh rate.

The phone uses a "waterdrop" hinge that OPPO claims is the "best-designed" hinge on a foldable yet, featuring a total of 136 components. Not only is the hinge claimed to be highly durable, but also helps minimize the crease to a great extent. In fact, OPPO says the Find N's doesn't foldable screen have a noticeable crease. The OPPO Find N's hinge also allows the screen to be unfolded at different angles, similar to Flex Mode on Samsung's best foldable phones. OPPO is calling the feature "FlexForm."