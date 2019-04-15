Avengers: Endgame is set to be the biggest movie spectacle ever witnessed, and phone manufacturers are looking to cash in on the hype. OPPO is teaming up with Disney to launch a limited edition variant of the F11 Pro in Avengers livery. The phone has a blue paint job with a red Avengers logo stamped at the bottom. As spotted by SoyaCincau , the phone is slated to launch in Malaysia on April 24, and for now it looks like it will be limited to that market.

Aside from the paint job, it doesn't look like the Avengers version will differ from the standard model in a major way. It will still feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ panel, MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, retractable 16MP front camera, 48MP + 5MP cameras at the back, and a 4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

No details on the pricing or availability in other markets, but we should know more next week.

