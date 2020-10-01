OnePlus will be unveiling its next flagship smartphone at a virtual event on October 14. Ahead of the event, OnePlus has launched a new virtual platform called OnePlus World, allowing its fans to play various games to earn points, explore photos shot on OnePlus phones, design their own cases, and explore a virtual museum showcasing all of its popular products and technologies.

You can explore the "infinite possibilities" of the OnePlus World with an avatar that you can customize yourself. You can also collect points and compete with friends to get to the daily top 100 list. OnePlus says the grand finale top 500 winners stand a chance to win the company's upcoming 8T flagship phone.