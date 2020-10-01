What you need to know
- OnePlus has introduced a new virtual world for its fans.
- The OnePlus World lets fans explore the company's products in the virtual museum, play games, and win a new OnePlus 8T.
- OnePlus is set to launch the 8T at a virtual event on October 14.
OnePlus will be unveiling its next flagship smartphone at a virtual event on October 14. Ahead of the event, OnePlus has launched a new virtual platform called OnePlus World, allowing its fans to play various games to earn points, explore photos shot on OnePlus phones, design their own cases, and explore a virtual museum showcasing all of its popular products and technologies.
You can explore the "infinite possibilities" of the OnePlus World with an avatar that you can customize yourself. You can also collect points and compete with friends to get to the daily top 100 list. OnePlus says the grand finale top 500 winners stand a chance to win the company's upcoming 8T flagship phone.
You can even invite your friends to explore the OnePlus World together. More interestingly, OnePlus says its fans will be able to watch the OnePlus 8T launch event on October 14 from a "private auditorium inside the OnePlus World."
Aside from the OnePlus 8T, the company is also gearing up to launch a new Nord series phone very soon. Although no details have been revealed yet, it is likely that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be making its debut sometime later this month. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 chipset and is going to be 5G-enabled. It will also have a 90Hz display and a 64MP primary camera.
