Oneplus 8 Pro ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

What you need to know

  • OnePlus is rumored to be launching its first true wireless earbuds in July.
  • The company launched the Bullets Wireless Z, a set of wired earbuds with its OnePlus 8 Pro last month.
  • OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Z, an upcoming mid-ranger powered by the Snapdragon 765, around that time as well.

Everyone's launching true wireless earbuds nowadays. Samsung has theirs, Google has theirs, Huawei has theirs, and then there's Apple stealing all the air (and profit) in the room.

OnePlus might be about to join in the fray, according to leaker Max J (via 9toGoogle).

A pinch of salt may be required with this leak as Max notes that his source is a new one, albeit reliable.

That said, it does make sense for OnePlus to launch a truly wireless pair of earbuds because — well — everyone's doing it. The company is no stranger to wireless headphones, its Bullets Wireless Z debuted just last month after all. OnePlus is also said to be launching an iPhone SE and Pixel 4a competitor around July with the OnePlus Z.

What better time to drum up some hype for a pair of earbuds than then?

