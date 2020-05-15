Everyone's launching true wireless earbuds nowadays. Samsung has theirs, Google has theirs, Huawei has theirs, and then there's Apple stealing all the air (and profit) in the room.

OnePlus might be about to join in the fray, according to leaker Max J (via 9toGoogle).

*¹ New but seemingly reliable source; take it with a pinch of salt — Max J. (@MaxJmb) May 15, 2020

A pinch of salt may be required with this leak as Max notes that his source is a new one, albeit reliable.

That said, it does make sense for OnePlus to launch a truly wireless pair of earbuds because — well — everyone's doing it. The company is no stranger to wireless headphones, its Bullets Wireless Z debuted just last month after all. OnePlus is also said to be launching an iPhone SE and Pixel 4a competitor around July with the OnePlus Z.

What better time to drum up some hype for a pair of earbuds than then?

