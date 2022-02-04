OnePlus on February 4 teased the launch of two new Y series smart TVs for the Indian market. The new OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will debut at an online launch event "soon."

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO, said in a statement:

We are excited to bring in the new OnePlus TVs as part of our OnePlus TV Y Series portfolio, that embody our burdenless technology experience, and provide truly seamless smarter TV experience for our wider community at a highly accessible price range.

OnePlus says the new models will serve as an extension of its Y series portfolio and bring a "more accessible connected ecosystem experience" to users across different screen sizes. Like OnePlus' best smart TVs, the Y1S and Y1S Edge TVs will have a "bezel-less" design.

OnePlus' smart TV portfolio currently includes three categories: Q Series, U series, and Y series. While the OnePlus TV Q series is aimed at the premium segment, the U series caters to the "affordable premium" segment. The Y series models, on the other hand, are designed to offer best-in-class features at budget-friendly prices.