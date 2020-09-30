OnePlus teases launch of a new Nord phone

Earlier this month, we told you that a new OnePlus Nord phone with 5G support and a sub-$400 price tag would be coming to the U.S. later this year. OnePlus has now officially teased the launch of a new OnePlus Nord phone on Instagram, which suggests the Nord N10 5G could be unveiled soon.

Since OnePlus is holding a virtual launch event on October 14 for the OnePlus 8T, it is possible that the Nord N10 will be unveiled alongside the flagship phone. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 processor, which is the first Snapdragon 600 series chipset to offer 5G connectivity.

While the Nord N10 5G isn't going to be as powerful as the OnePlus Nord, it will still offer great value. The phone will feature a 6.49-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will also be the first OnePlus phone to come equipped with a 64MP camera. The main sensor at the back will be joined by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two auxiliary 2MP sensors.

The Nord N10 5G isn't the only phone that OnePlus is working on for the U.S. market. It will also be launching its first entry-level smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset in the U.S. later this year for around $200. The upcoming phone, which is codenamed "Clover," will have a 6.2-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras with a 13MP main sensor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a massive 6000mAh battery.