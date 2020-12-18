In 2017, OnePlus launched its first backpack alongside the OnePlus 5. A year later, it introduced the OnePlus Explorer backpack, which we found to be pretty great in our review. The company has now unveiled a new backpack called the Urban Traveler (via Android Police).

As you can see in the images below, the backpack looks pretty slick and comes in two colorways: fully black and black/white. OnePlus says the white color has been treated to ensure it doesn't catch stains easily. The Urban Traveler as a 20L capacity and includes a total of nine pockets. You get a large main compartment with a partition and a zippered back, while the other compartment can hold up to 16-inch notebooks and includes a secret compartment at the bottom,