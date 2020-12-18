What you need to know
- OnePlus has announced a new backpack, called the Urban Traveler.
- It will be going on sale starting January 8.
- OnePlus is giving away the Urban Traveler to a lucky few fans as part of its User Festival.
In 2017, OnePlus launched its first backpack alongside the OnePlus 5. A year later, it introduced the OnePlus Explorer backpack, which we found to be pretty great in our review. The company has now unveiled a new backpack called the Urban Traveler (via Android Police).
As you can see in the images below, the backpack looks pretty slick and comes in two colorways: fully black and black/white. OnePlus says the white color has been treated to ensure it doesn't catch stains easily. The Urban Traveler as a 20L capacity and includes a total of nine pockets. You get a large main compartment with a partition and a zippered back, while the other compartment can hold up to 16-inch notebooks and includes a secret compartment at the bottom,
OnePlus says the Urban Traveler backpack will be available to purchase from January 8, but the price hasn't been revealed yet. However, you can try grabbing one by participating in the User Festival Giveaway.
