OnePlus was rumored in July to be working on its first Android tablet to challenge Samsung and other OEMs. A new rumor now points to the company's plan to expand into that segment early next year.

A new report from 91mobiles, backed by information coming from tipster Mukul Sharma, claims that the OnePlus Pad will arrive in India sometime in the first half of 2022. That said, it remains unclear if the final product will carry that moniker.

The tablet is expected to make its debut in China first, where the company may unveil several models. The OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, may only be available in a single model for the Indian market.

At the moment, little is known about the upcoming tablet. The device first popped up in July, when a trademark filed with the EU Intellectual Property Office for the "OnePlus Pad" was discovered.

Rumor also has it that the tablet won't be announced simultaneously with the upcoming OnePlus 10 series, the company's next answer to the best Android phones. The next-generation flagship phones were previously rumored to be breaking cover in early 2022, and it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Given that the OnePlus 9 series debuted in March, its successor may have a similar launch window next year. It is, therefore, safe to assume that the tablet will be introduced in the second quarter of 2022.

Details about the tablet's specs, design and price remain shrouded in mystery for now, but the latest rumor coupled with the previous trademark filing point to its impending debut.