Last week, OnePlus teased the launch of a new Nord phone. While the company hasn't shared more details yet, popular leaker @OnLeaks has now claimed that both the Nord N10 5G and N100 phones will be unveiled on October 26. In addition to the launch date, the leaker has also revealed that the launch event for the two phones will start at 12PM GMT (8 AM ET).

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be the company's first phone to feature a Snapdragon 690 processor and a 64MP rear camera. It will also have a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, will be an entry-level device with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset. It will come equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors. Its main selling point will be a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone will include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Unlike the OnePlus Nord, both the upcoming Nord N10 5G and N100 5G phones will be coming to the U.S. While the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is going to be priced under $400, the N100 will cost around $200.