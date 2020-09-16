When OnePlus released the Nord earlier this year, it mentioned that the phone was the first model in a series of mid-range phones targeted at the sub-$500 segment. So while the Snapdragon 765G-based OnePlus Nord didn't debut in the U.S., OnePlus clarified that it would launch another variant in the country at a later date.

We can now confirm via an insider source that OnePlus is planning to release a new model in the Nord series in the U.S. later this year. The phone is dubbed the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (its internal codename is Billie), and it will be the first OnePlus phone to offer a 64MP camera at the back. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 — Qualcomm's first Snapdragon 600 series chipset with 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specs

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will have a 6.49-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. OnePlus committed to offering 90Hz or higher refresh rate on all of its devices going forward, so it makes sense that the Nord N10 5G will include this particular feature. We can also confirm that the base variant of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the internal hardware, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 690 should make things interesting. The chipset is built on the 8nm node and features the latest Cortex A77 cores, with Qualcomm touting a 25% increase in performance over the Snapdragon 675. The Snapdragon 690 has a built-in Snapdragon X51 5G with global 5G connectivity and a 2.5Gbps downlink.

Coming to the camera hardware, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be the first OnePlus phone to offer a 64MP camera at the back, with the OnePlus 8 series featuring a 48MP module. It will be joined by an 8MP wide-angle lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G release date

With OnePlus taking on the best that Android has to offer with the OnePlus 8 series, the company needed a mid-range series to continue its sales momentum. That's the raison d'être for the Nord series, and OnePlus is now aiming to build out the lineup with the Nord N10 5G.

While there's no mention of when the Nord N10 5G will launch, it is likely to debut shortly after the OnePlus 8T. The mid-range phone will be priced lower than the regular Nord, with OnePlus aiming for a retail price of under $400. OnePlus will also release an entry-level option later in the year, with that particular phone set to be available in the vicinity of $200.