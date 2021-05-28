OnePlus was scheduled to launch a device in the Nord series shortly after the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and earlier this week, the company confirmed that the device will be called the Nord CE 5G. It will make its global debut in India on June 10, and while OnePlus didn't reveal any hardware details, I can fill in a few blanks.

OnePlus Nord CE specs

According to my insider sources, the OnePlus Nord CE will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G. We've already seen several devices powered by the mid-range chipset — notably the Galaxy A52 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i — and the Nord CE 5G will join that list.

I can also reveal that the Nord CE 5G will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate — just like the first-gen Nord. With the Nord N10 and N100 switching to LCD panels, it's good to see the CE retaining an AMOLED screen.

The device will offer a 64MP lens at the back that's joined by two auxiliary sensors, and a 16MP camera at the front. The design will also see a refresh, with the Nord CE emulating the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in terms of the rear camera housing.

OnePlus Nord CE availability

OnePlus has a staggered rollout for devices in the Nord portfolio, with phones launching in select global markets. That will be the case for the Nord CE 5G as well; the device will be sold in India and European markets.

The regular Nord continues to be one of the best cheap Android phones available today, and a device aimed at the same category should allow OnePlus to maintain the momentum against Xiaomi and Realme. With the launch just a few weeks ago, we don't have to wait too long to see how the Nord CE 5G holds up in the mid-range segment.