What you need to know
- OnePlus has revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2.
- The device heavily resembles the OnePlus 9 series smartphones.
- The OnePlus Nord 2 will be fully unveiled on July 22 and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.
There's less than a week from its full unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 2, but in typical OnePlus fashion, the company continues to reveal various aspects of the device before its official launch. The latest teaser gives us a look at the OnePlus Nord 2 design, at least from the rear.
OnePlus posted an image on the Nord Instagram account in the form of a film poster. The device is shown in the middle with a striking blue colorway, not unlike the original OnePlus Nord. Matching with previously leaked renders of the device, the Nord 2 has a similar design to the OnePlus 9 series smartphones and features a triple camera setup.
While the front panel is not pictured, it's not hard to imagine what it might look like, and leaks have largely given away details of the device. We're expecting a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a single hole-punch selfie camera. The main camera on the rear will feature the same sensor found on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the device has already been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.
OnePlus has been ramping up its teasers for the Nord 2 leading up to its official unveiling on July 22. The company has even posted a "movie trailer," hinting that the announcement will be anything but a normal keynote. It even teases certain other companies that are known for "run-of-the-mill" video announcements and hosts rocking "a turtleneck and a pair of glasses."
Despite the OnePlus Nord 2 not making its way to U.S. shores, the device may easily become one of the best cheap Android phones on the market.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All characters you can unlock in Genshin Impact
There are currently 30 playable characters including the starting Traveler. Here's each one listed with their weapon type, element, Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst.
Valve's Steam Deck faces an uphill battle against cloud gaming
The Steam Deck has a lot going for it in terms of its specs and functionality, but it remains to be seen how it can compete against cloud gaming services.
Acer Aspire 5 review: A large laptop with a big Achilles heel
The Acer Aspire 5 line usually churns out decent budget and mid-range laptops, but unfortunately, the A515-55-56VK just doesn’t quite live up to the name. Here’s where it went wrong — and what you should buy instead.
Protecting the Nord N10 with the best case is an easier task than ever
The OnePlus Nord N10 has arrived, and it's time to get everything set up so you can make the most out of this impressive budget phone. After you've signed in to all of your accounts, the next step to take is to find the best case, and we've rounded up our favorites.