Looks Familiar

The OnePlus Nord 2 prepares for its blockbuster debut in official design reveal

The OnePlus Nord 2 is less than a week away.
Derrek Lee

Oneplus Nord 2 Design Reveal CropSource: OnePlus

What you need to know

  • OnePlus has revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2.
  • The device heavily resembles the OnePlus 9 series smartphones.
  • The OnePlus Nord 2 will be fully unveiled on July 22 and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

There's less than a week from its full unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 2, but in typical OnePlus fashion, the company continues to reveal various aspects of the device before its official launch. The latest teaser gives us a look at the OnePlus Nord 2 design, at least from the rear.

OnePlus posted an image on the Nord Instagram account in the form of a film poster. The device is shown in the middle with a striking blue colorway, not unlike the original OnePlus Nord. Matching with previously leaked renders of the device, the Nord 2 has a similar design to the OnePlus 9 series smartphones and features a triple camera setup.

While the front panel is not pictured, it's not hard to imagine what it might look like, and leaks have largely given away details of the device. We're expecting a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a single hole-punch selfie camera. The main camera on the rear will feature the same sensor found on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the device has already been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

OnePlus has been ramping up its teasers for the Nord 2 leading up to its official unveiling on July 22. The company has even posted a "movie trailer," hinting that the announcement will be anything but a normal keynote. It even teases certain other companies that are known for "run-of-the-mill" video announcements and hosts rocking "a turtleneck and a pair of glasses."

Despite the OnePlus Nord 2 not making its way to U.S. shores, the device may easily become one of the best cheap Android phones on the market.

