After launching its first pair of premium true wireless earbuds, OnePlus is now said to be working on a follow-up to last year's OnePlus Buds Z. Ahead of their formal launch, popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer ( OnLeaks ) has joined hands with the folks at 91Mobiles to publish the first renders of the upcoming earbuds.

The renders suggest the OnePlus Buds Z2 will look nearly identical to the Buds Z, with the angled ear tips being the only major difference. The charging case, too, appears to be pretty much identical to the Buds Z's. We can also see that the earbuds have cutouts for automatic wear detection and "noise isolation." While the renders show the OnePlus Buds Z2 in white, more color options are expected to be available at launch.

Since the OnePlus Buds Z launched at just $50, the upcoming Buds Z2 will likely debut at a similar price point to challenge the best cheap wireless earbuds.

According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched sometime in October, alongside the OnePlus 9 RT. As Android Central reported last month, the OnePlus 9 RT will be the brand's first phone to ship with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 right out of the box.

The phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and the same 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor as the OnePlus 9 series and the Nord 2. It is also likely to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 RT will be limited to India and China.