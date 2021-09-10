What you need to know
- Leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z successor have surfaced.
- The earbuds will look fairly similar to the original OnePlus Buds Z.
- They are expected to be announced sometime next month.
After launching its first pair of premium true wireless earbuds, OnePlus is now said to be working on a follow-up to last year's OnePlus Buds Z. Ahead of their formal launch, popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) has joined hands with the folks at 91Mobiles to publish the first renders of the upcoming earbuds.
The renders suggest the OnePlus Buds Z2 will look nearly identical to the Buds Z, with the angled ear tips being the only major difference. The charging case, too, appears to be pretty much identical to the Buds Z's. We can also see that the earbuds have cutouts for automatic wear detection and "noise isolation." While the renders show the OnePlus Buds Z2 in white, more color options are expected to be available at launch.
Since the OnePlus Buds Z launched at just $50, the upcoming Buds Z2 will likely debut at a similar price point to challenge the best cheap wireless earbuds.
According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be launched sometime in October, alongside the OnePlus 9 RT. As Android Central reported last month, the OnePlus 9 RT will be the brand's first phone to ship with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 right out of the box.
The phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and the same 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor as the OnePlus 9 series and the Nord 2. It is also likely to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 RT will be limited to India and China.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera specs detailed in new leak
According to a new report out of South Korea, the camera specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series phones will be largely unchanged from their predecessors.
God of War: Ragnarok coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2022
During the Sep. 2021 PlayStation Showcase event, Sony Santa Monica revealed that the title of the next God of War game is God of War Ragnarok.
Protecting the Nord N10 with the best case is an easier task than ever
The OnePlus Nord N10 has arrived, and it's time to get everything set up so you can make the most out of this impressive budget phone. After you've signed in to all of your accounts, the next step to take is to find the best case, and we've rounded up our favorites.