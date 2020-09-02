What you need to know
- OnePlus is set to launch a budget phone codenamed 'Lemonade' in the coming months.
- References to 'Billie' and 'Bengal' have also surfaced, suggesting we'll get a series of budget phones.
- The OnePlus 8T is also set to make its debut shortly, and it is codenamed Kebab.
We revealed last week that OnePlus was working on an entry-level phone codenamed Clover. It now looks like OnePlus has other budget phones in the works, with a new leak revealing "Lemonade" and "Billie" codenames.
Billie could likely be the next variant of the Nord and may feature the Snapdragon 690, and we should hear more about Lemonade in the coming days. Oh, and the OnePlus 8T is on the horizon as well, and it is codenamed Kebab.
So there's "Billie" (OnePlus phone w/ Snapdragon 690), "Clover" (w/ Snapdragon 460), "Kebab" (OnePlus 8T w/ Snapdragon 865), and now a new device code-named "lemonade"? 🤔 https://t.co/x52w8yZ6lM— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 1, 2020
This information lines up with what I've heard from my insider source, and I can confirm that OnePlus is working on another device codenamed Bengal. Clearly, the Chinese manufacturer is going to expand its portfolio significantly in the coming months, and it will be interesting to see the direction OnePlus takes here.
Thus far, OnePlus has limited itself to the mid-range and the high-end segment, so it is puzzling to see the company switch gears and go after the budget category. It is entirely likely the OnePlus 8 series hasn't received the mainstream attention that OnePlus was looking to garner, and the company is now aiming to boost sales turning to the budget devices. After all, that was the premise behind the Nord, and by going one tier below, OnePlus is now going up against Xiaomi and Realme.
