If you're a long-time OnePlus fan, chances are the company's last couple of releases have been somewhat disappointing. Devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro have proven to be excellent phones that cost considerably less than ones from Samsung and Apple, but their prices have still been noticeably higher than the days of the original OnePlus One and OnePlus 2.

You wouldn't be wrong in thinking that recent OnePlus phones have lost sight of what made the company so appealing in the first place, and thankfully, it looks like OnePlus is well aware of that. In a recent interview with Fast Company, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that OnePlus is shifting gears to once again offer seriously cheap Android handsets.

Once known for selling nice phones at hard-to-believe prices, OnePlus wants to get back to making more affordable phones while also expanding into new product categories, Lau says.

Lau doesn't explicitly mention any new devices by name in the interview, but it's safe to assume that the rumored OnePlus Z will be the first cheap phone that gets OnePlus back into this niche. We do get some insight into the rollout of the phone, with part of the interview noting that: