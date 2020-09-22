What you need to know
- The OnePlus 8T is getting a 120Hz display — just like the OnePlus 8 Pro.
- The panel has an FHD+ resolution and has picked up an A+ rating from DisplayMate.
- There won't be an OnePlus 8T Pro this year, with OnePlus focusing on just the single 8T model.
We revealed a few weeks ago that the OnePlus 8T would feature a 120Hz display, and OnePlus has confirmed the same in a new announcement.
The OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The key difference here is that the resolution is FHD+ and not QHD+ like the 8 Pro. OnePlus says its software team added 142 software optimizations to give users the best "fast and smooth experience" possible.
The display on the OnePlus 8T picked up an A+ rating from DisplayMate, similar to OnePlus' previous offerings. The panel is a 2.5D flexible screen, with the company touting 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+, as well as a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3.
From Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus:
We've pushed the refresh rate to 120Hz for an even smoother display experience for our ultra premium flagship OnePlus 8 Pro earlier this year. We were happy to see that it was welcomed by our users.
With technology evolving and manufacturing technology improving, we are able to bring 120Hz to a wider range of our products, providing the best-in-class display technology and experience to even more people.
Notice that there's no mention of a OnePlus 8T Pro? That's because OnePlus is focusing on a single 8T variant this time, and will not offer the usual T refresh of the Pro series. While the manufacturer is yet to confirm the lack of the OnePlus 8T Pro, our insider source suggests there will just be the OnePlus 8T this time around.
It makes sense, then, that OnePlus is adding 120Hz refresh rate to the OnePlus 8T. The phone will feature quad cameras at the back with a 48MP primary camera, and is said to feature 65W wired charging — a first for OnePlus. With the launch event scheduled for October 14, we should know more about the 8T shortly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fitbit Sense review: The best Fitbit ever still needs some work
Fitbit has a new smartwatch it wants you to buy. It's called the Fitbit Sense, and it can track your activity, sleep, blood-oxygen levels, body temperature, and stress. Now, the question remains — is it worth $330?
If you could change one thing about the Galaxy Note 20, what would it be?
The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are incredibly capable phones. But as the case is with any smartphone, neither one is perfect. If there's one thing you could change, what would it be and why?
Intel aims to supercharge Chromebooks with its 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs
Intel has confirmed that its "Tiger Lake" processors will soon be coming to Chromebooks. It claims the upcoming Chromebooks powered by 11th Gen Core processors will be significantly faster than Chromebooks running 10th Gen processors.
People into rooting and modding should check out these Android phones
If you're looking ahead and know you'll want to change something on your next phone that requires custom software or root access, these phones are the best options.