OnePlus will finally unveil its next-gen OnePlus 9 series flagship phones at a global launch event next week. The flagship OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be joined by a more budget-focused model called the OnePlus 9R. Ahead of the launch of the three phones, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed more details about the 9R in an interview with News18 Tech.

Lau told the publication that it aims to cater to "different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R." Unlike the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, which are premium devices, the 9R will deliver a "robust flagship experience" at a much more affordable price.

When asked how different the upcoming OnePlus 9R will be from OnePlus phones till now, Lau said:

Featuring the latest technologies that we see as must-have features of a flagship, the OnePlus 9R is targeted to empower users with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience effectively bringing our flagship experience to more users.

While Lau didn't divulge any details regarding the phone's features or specs, he did suggest the OnePlus 9R will be more affordable than the OnePlus Nord, which is one of the best cheap Android phones on sale in India right now.

The response we have received from our community and even users of the OnePlus Nord, has been phenomenal and gives us confidence that we are headed in the right direction. With the OnePlus 9R, we are looking to go even further to bring out a balanced handset with the latest technology and class-leading industrial design that can deliver a superior user experience overall and can also offer fast and smooth experiences for daily usage and heavy gameplay.

The OnePlus 9R is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 690 processor. It is also tipped to feature a 64MP camera and a large 5,000mAh battery.