Last week, OnePlus announced that it was introducing a way for OnePlus fans to try out its upcoming Nord 2, along with some previously-unannounced headphones. These have turned out to be the OnePlus Buds Pro, and now we know the earbuds will also be launching on July 22 with the OnePlus Nord 2.

Speaking with CNET, Kinder Liu, OnePlus' head of R&D, revealed a slew of information regarding these upcoming headphones. Instead of offering active noise cancellation, the Buds Pro will take a different approach with what's being called "adaptive noise cancellation". This makes use of three microphones on each of the earbuds and will "intelligently produce noise-canceling counter frequencies."

This sounds pretty similar to the Adaptive Sound found in the Pixel Buds A-Series. With Adaptive Sound, the Pixel Buds A-Series automatically adjust the EQ levels of the earbuds in an effort to drown out the sounds around you. But with the OnePlus Buds Pro, Liu states that the earbuds will auto-tune themselves, ranging from "15 decibels to a maximum of 40db."

One of the biggest considerations to take when looking at the best wireless earbuds is battery life, and OnePlus plans to deliver big here. OnePlus is claiming that the Buds Pro will last up to 38 hours with the included charging case, but this is only achieved with adaptive noise cancellation turned off. With ANC enabled, the Buds Pro is said to reach 28 hours before you'll need to recharge the Buds Pro and its case.

But this is where we will be getting a bit of that OnePlus charging magic. The Buds Pro is said to provide 10 hours of battery life after charging for just 10 minutes when connected to a wire. Perhaps more exciting is that you won't need to use one of OnePlus' Warp chargers to reach these speeds. Instead, you'll be able to use any of the best USB-C chargers and will get the same charging speeds.

Rounding out the charging features, the Buds Pro is said to support wireless charging with "any Qi-wireless charger". But as you might expect, you won't find Warp Charge speeds when ditching the cable, as speeds are limited to 2-watts.

As for the design, CNET states that they have seen the earbuds themselves, and the design is not all that dissimilar to the AirPods Pro. This means we'll have a stem for controlling media, along with providing a more stable fit for most.

We're also expecting to see a combination of matte and glossy finishes on the earbuds. The earbud will feature the matte finish, while the stem will be covered in a "glossy metallic" finish. OnePlus stated that the reason for the different finishes on the earbud is to allow for a "better operating experience" when using the stems to control your earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro is set to be officially unveiled on July 22 alongside the OnePlus Nord 2. While OnePlus didn't provide any information regarding pricing, we wouldn't be surprised to see these come in around $100.