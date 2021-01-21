What you need to know
- OnePlus and OPPO have agreed to merge R&D teams, in order to "maximize resources".
- The agreement will focus on hardware but the software will remain independent of each company.
- OnePlus is owned by OPPO, and many of their devices have shared similar hardware in the past.
OnePlus and OPPO have had an interesting relationship. While OnePlus is wholly-owned by OPPO, the company has always maintained its distance, at least publicly. Well, now the two companies have gone public about their relationship after penning a deal that will see the two R&D teams merging.
In a statement given to Android Authority OnePlus stated the reasoning behind the new agreement:
To better maximize resources and further position OnePlus for growth, we are in the process of further integrating some R&D capabilities within OPLUS, our long-term investor. OnePlus will continue operating independently and working to deliver the best possible user experience for existing and future OnePlus users.
The new agreement doesn't really strike anyone as surprising. The two companies tend to make awfully similar-looking smartphones, even if OnePlus always denied that it shared any design references when questioned about its hardware and whether or not it recycles designs from its parent company. According to OnePlus, the two shared a supply chain but that was it.
The deal between OnePlus and OPPO could now give the "flagship killer" full-range to copy/paste designs from OPPO, and vice versa, and not be questioned about it. This may leave some questions about the respective companies' wearable hardware, such as the long-rumored OnePlus Watch and how it will relate to the OPPO Watch we reviewed last year. According to the report, the R&D agreement will not extend to software meaning that Oxygen OS and Color OS will remain separate.
While OnePlus makes some of the best cheap Android phones on the market, particularly with the recent OnePlus Nord N launch in the US, Realme is another related brand that also makes value smartphones and could also benefit from the merging of the R&D teams. All three brands are overseen by the OPLUS investor group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2021: Upcoming release dates
The beginning of 2020 already saw several high profile games delayed throughout the year, and that trend has continued into 2021. As we get further into the new year, expect a lot more game delays.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
It finally happened — you can now get iMessage on Android
A new universal chat app called Beeper promises to finally bring iMessage to Android, Windows, and Linux platforms. The team behind the app includes Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky.
These are the best OnePlus Nord N100 screen protectors
Now that the OnePlus Nord N100 has arrived, you're going to want to make sure your screen remains in tip-top shape. That's where screen protectors come into play, and we've rounded up the best.