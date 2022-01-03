The OnePlus 9RT, which debuted in China in October last year, will soon make its way to the Indian market. OnePlus India has confirmed in a new post on its Community forums that the value flagship will debut in the country alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds at a "Winter Edition" launch event on January 14.

The OnePlus 9RT is a follow-up to the OnePlus 9R that launched alongside the other two 9 series phones. While it isn't a massive upgrade over its predecessor, the phone does offer better performance and comes equipped with an improved triple-camera setup on the back.

Unlike the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, the 9RT features the same Snapdragon 888 as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro phones. It also has the same 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor as the OnePlus Nord 2. Other key highlights of the OnePlus 9RT include a 6.62-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

For now, however, it remains unclear if the OnePlus 9RT will also launch in other markets such as Europe. The OnePlus 9R is still exclusive to China and India.

The value-focused OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds were launched in the U.S. last month. While they're not as impressive as OnePlus' best wireless earbuds, they do offer active noise cancellation and promise to deliver up to 38 hours of battery life.