What you need to know
- A leak reveals what could be the first images of the OnePlus 9 RT.
- The device looks similar to other OnePlus 9 series smartphones and will apparently feature a triple-camera setup.
- The 9 RT is expected to launch this month, likely on October 13.
While we've heard that OnePlus is skipping its usual mid-cycle T-model this year, we learned that the company is instead preparing a limited-release OnePlus 9 RT. Leaker Evan Blass has gotten hold of what appears to be the first images of the upcoming device.
From its looks, the OnePlus 9 RT will feature a design that closely resembles the rest of the 9-series smartphones. In fact, it will likely use the OnePlus 9R as a base for much of its hardware, although it will feature an upgraded 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the primary camera.
While the images don't appear to show the front of the device, it's expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel similar to its predecessors.
While none of the internal specs are confirmed, our Harish Jonnalagadda hears that it won't feature the top-tier Snapdragon 888 and will instead be powered by "a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870." He also learned that it would feature a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging and be the first to run OxygenOS 12 out of the box.
Unfortunately, the OnePlus 9 RT might only launch in India and China, although given its resemblance to the OnePlus 9 and the ongoing chip shortage, a limited release seems to make sense as the company tightens its focus in various markets.
An October launch was always expected, but Blass indicates that the device, codenamed "Martin," will launch on October 13, which is less than a week from writing. That means we don't have very long before we get full details about OnePlus' plan to continue challenging some of the best budget Android phones.
