While we've heard that OnePlus is skipping its usual mid-cycle T-model this year, we learned that the company is instead preparing a limited-release OnePlus 9 RT . Leaker Evan Blass has gotten hold of what appears to be the first images of the upcoming device.

From its looks, the OnePlus 9 RT will feature a design that closely resembles the rest of the 9-series smartphones. In fact, it will likely use the OnePlus 9R as a base for much of its hardware, although it will feature an upgraded 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the primary camera.

While the images don't appear to show the front of the device, it's expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel similar to its predecessors.

While none of the internal specs are confirmed, our Harish Jonnalagadda hears that it won't feature the top-tier Snapdragon 888 and will instead be powered by "a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870." He also learned that it would feature a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charging and be the first to run OxygenOS 12 out of the box.