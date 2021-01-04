OnePlus seemed almost adamant about not including wireless charging on its smartphones, at least until last year's OnePlus 8 Pro which was launched with the impressive Warp Charge 30 Wireless. Already OnePlus came out of the gate with a wireless charging solution that was better than many wired solutions and stuck it one of the best OnePlus phones on the market. Just a year later, it seems as though OnePlus is ready to raise the bar yet again according to new information from OnePlus tipster, Max Jambor.

According to Jambor, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature 45W wireless charging, which is quite impressive and faster than many phones can charge when plugged in. For comparison, the Galaxy Note S20 Ultra, which features the fastest charging speeds out of the best Samsung phones released last year, only supports up to 45W when plugged in, while wireless charging is capped at 15W.

Currently, phones with similar wireless charging speeds include the Huawei P40 Pro+ and Oppo Ace 2 which both feature 40W wireless charging, and given OnePlus' relationship with Oppo it's not surprising to see the faster charging trickle down to its own devices. On the other hand, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro features 50W charging, and Xiaomi has its own 50W solution that it debuted on the Mi 10 Ultra, but good luck getting your hands on either device stateside. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to support reverse wireless charging, although at a limited speed.

Jambor also noted that the standard OnePlus 9 will also feature wireless charging, making it a first for a non-Pro OnePlus smartphone to receive the feature. There's currently no information on the supported charging speed for the OnePlus 9, although it might be safe to guess OnePlus would be a bit conservative and feature 30W wireless charging. The rumored OnePlus 9E will likely not receive wireless charging.

The launch is a couple of months away, so more information should be available as we get closer to March.