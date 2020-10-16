Minor upgrades OnePlus 8T Still great OnePlus 8 The OnePlus 8T is the newest phone in OnePlus's lineup, and compared to the regular OnePlus 8, it's very familiar. You're getting a nicer 120Hz refresh rate and industry-leading 65W charge speeds, but other than those two things, everything else is virtually identical. That's not a bad thing, necessarily, but it also makes this a pretty boring upgrade if you already own the 8. $749 at OnePlus Pros Gorgeous design

Outside of an improved display and much faster charge speeds, the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 are virtually identical. This means the 8T is another top-notch Android phone, and if you're in the market for a new OnePlus handset, it's a great pickup. If you already own the OnePlus 8, however, there's no need to make the switch.

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 Price and availability

The OnePlus 8T was announced on October 14, and as of right now, is currently available for pre-order from OnePlus's website. Shipments are expected to go out between October 16 and 21, with regular sales beginning on October 23. It costs $749 with just one storage/RAM configuration, featuring 256GB/12GB RAM.

Comparatively, the OnePlus 8 was initially launched back on April 14 and is available in two flavors. You can get the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $699, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $799.

Given the OnePlus 8's age, it isn't uncommon to find those retail prices discounted. Right now, for example, you can pick up the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model for just $699.

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 What's changed with the 8T?

New OnePlus phones aren't always massive upgrades compared to their predecessors, and that's absolutely true with the OnePlus 8T. In fact, it may be one of the most subtle new releases we've seen in a while.

There are two key differences with the OnePlus 8T, the first of which is its display. It's the same 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution as the regular OnePlus 8, but the refresh rate is boosted from 90Hz all the way up to 120Hz. It's great that both phones deliver fast refresh rates in some regard, but if you want the absolute smoothest experience possible, the 8T is the way to go.

OnePlus 8T OnePlus 8 Operating System Android 11

OxygenOS 11 Android 11

OxygenOS 11 Display 6.55-inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080

120Hz refresh rate 6.55-inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080

90Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB 8 or 12GB Storage 256GB 128 or 256GB Rear Camera 1 48MP f/1.7 (primary) 48MP f/1.7 (primary) Rear Camera 2 16MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) 16MP f/2.2 (ultra-wide) Rear Camera 3 5MP (macro) 2MP (macro) Rear Camera 4 2MP (monochrome) ❌ Front Camera 16MP f/2.4 16MP f/2.4 Battery 4,500 mAh 4,300 mAh Charging 65W wired charging 30W wired charging Dimensions 160.7x74.1x8.4mm 160.2x72.9x8.0mm Weight 188g 180g

Perhaps even more noteworthy is the OnePlus 8T's new charging system. It's the first phone to ship with Warp Charge 65, which allows for seriously impressive 65W charge speeds — a massive upgrade compared to the OnePlus 8's 30W charging. Where the regular OnePlus 8 gets "a day's power" in about half an hour of charging, you get that in just 15 minutes with the 8T. If you charge the OnePlus 8T from 0 - 100%, it takes just 39 minutes.

The new Warp Charge 65 adapter is included in the box with the OnePlus 8T (what a concept, right?), and if you want to use it with other devices, it'll output 45W speeds if they support them.

Other changes with the OnePlus 8T aren't nearly as drastic, though there are a couple worth mentioning. The rear camera housing has been moved to the top-left on the back of the phone, and it's one of the more unique-looking ones that we've seen from OnePlus. The 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP monochrome camera sensors are also new, though they aren't drastically better compared to the ultra-wide and macro options you get on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 Everything that's the same

In regards to what's the same between the two phones, it's basically everything else. OnePlus played it safe with the 8T, and that means it shares a lot in common with the OnePlus 8.

Most importantly, the OnePlus 8 and 8T are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. OnePlus decided not to equip the 8T with the newer 865+ chipset, and that means performance is virtually identical between both phones (minus any perceived speed difference comparing a 90Hz display to a 120Hz one).

The 48MP primary camera on the back is also the exact same whether you get the 8 or 8T, as is the 16MP selfie camera. The phones also share an in-screen fingerprint sensor, physical alert slider, and are both available in gorgeous colors.

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 Keeping it simple

If you're the proud owner of a OnePlus 8 already, don't feel like you need to go out and upgrade to the 8T this very second. The 120Hz display and faster-charging speeds are great, but they aren't enough to jump ship already.

Should you be in the market for a new OnePlus phone and aren't sure which one to get, you might as well pick up the newer OnePlus 8T. The regular OnePlus 8 is still a rock-solid handset, but if you're spending about the same amount of cash, it just makes sense to go with the latest and greatest. It's not the absolute best Android phone ever made, but it offers a ton of specs and features at a good price.

