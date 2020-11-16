What you need to know
- OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update to the OnePlus 8T.
- The update fixes an NFC-related issue and also improves the phone's network performance.
- Camera and call stability have also been improved.
Since it was launched last month, the OnePlus 8T has been receiving new stable OxygenOS updates nearly every week. Less than two weeks after rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update to one of its best Android phones, OnePlus has now started rolling out a new hotfix update.
Similar to the last OxygenOS update that OnePlus rolled out to the 8T, the new OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update doesn't bring any new features. It doesn't include a newer security patch, either. Instead, OnePlus has focused on fixing bugs and further improving the phone's stability. The update fixes an NFC-related issue that had been affecting a small number of OnePlus 8T users, along with an issue that caused network interruption while playing games. OnePlus has also optimized the call stability with the new update.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Optimized the call stability
- Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating
- Improved mis-touch prevention to offer better gaming experience
- Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks
- Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes
- Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability
Camera
- Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience
- Improved camera stability
Network
- Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal
- Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games
The update is currently rolling out only to OnePlus 8T owners in India. It is expected to expand to users in Europe and North America within the next few days.
OnePlus 8T
The 8T may not be the most exciting OnePlus phone launched this year, but it offers pretty much everything you would expect from a value flagship in 2020. It has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED screen, great battery life with 65W fast charging, and runs Android 11 out of the box.
