Since it was launched last month, the OnePlus 8T has been receiving new stable OxygenOS updates nearly every week. Less than two weeks after rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update to one of its best Android phones, OnePlus has now started rolling out a new hotfix update.

Similar to the last OxygenOS update that OnePlus rolled out to the 8T, the new OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update doesn't bring any new features. It doesn't include a newer security patch, either. Instead, OnePlus has focused on fixing bugs and further improving the phone's stability. The update fixes an NFC-related issue that had been affecting a small number of OnePlus 8T users, along with an issue that caused network interruption while playing games. OnePlus has also optimized the call stability with the new update.

Here's the full changelog:

System Optimized the call stability

Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

Improved mis-touch prevention to offer better gaming experience

Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability Camera Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

Improved camera stability Network Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

The update is currently rolling out only to OnePlus 8T owners in India. It is expected to expand to users in Europe and North America within the next few days.