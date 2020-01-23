If a new rumor is to be believed, OnePlus may finally launch its first phone with wireless charging built-in later this year. A tweet posted by tipster Max J. suggests the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will include support for wireless charging.

Even though the tweet does not explicitly mention the OnePlus 8 Pro, the caption "Charge like a pro" hints at the feature being exclusive to the 8 Pro. The standard OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will likely lack wireless charging support.

This is actually not the first time that the OnePlus 8 Pro has been rumored to offer wireless charging support. When the first renders of the OnePlus 8 were shared online by leaker @OnLeaks last year, he had suggested the phone will offer wireless charging.

OnePlus has so far refrained from adding wireless charging support to its phones as it feels the technology is "far inferior" compared to its Warp Charge wired charging solution. During an interview on The Vergecast recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that he finds wireless charging to be "too slow" and that "it's just not worth it" compared to the fast charging experience provided by Warp Charge.

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones in May this year. As confirmed by the company recently, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz fluid display, with a tiny hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. A new mid-range phone called the OnePlus 8 Lite is also expected to debut alongside the flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.