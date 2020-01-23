What you need to know
- A new rumor suggests OnePlus may finally launch a phone with wireless charging support this year.
- The feature is expected to be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro.
- OnePlus has so far stayed away from wireless charging, as it feels the technology is "too slow."
If a new rumor is to be believed, OnePlus may finally launch its first phone with wireless charging built-in later this year. A tweet posted by tipster Max J. suggests the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will include support for wireless charging.
Charge like a pro. pic.twitter.com/Fqnkpsa0mT— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) January 21, 2020
Even though the tweet does not explicitly mention the OnePlus 8 Pro, the caption "Charge like a pro" hints at the feature being exclusive to the 8 Pro. The standard OnePlus 8, on the other hand, will likely lack wireless charging support.
This is actually not the first time that the OnePlus 8 Pro has been rumored to offer wireless charging support. When the first renders of the OnePlus 8 were shared online by leaker @OnLeaks last year, he had suggested the phone will offer wireless charging.
OnePlus has so far refrained from adding wireless charging support to its phones as it feels the technology is "far inferior" compared to its Warp Charge wired charging solution. During an interview on The Vergecast recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that he finds wireless charging to be "too slow" and that "it's just not worth it" compared to the fast charging experience provided by Warp Charge.
OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones in May this year. As confirmed by the company recently, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz fluid display, with a tiny hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. A new mid-range phone called the OnePlus 8 Lite is also expected to debut alongside the flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Do you regret updating to Android 10?
After being officially released back in September 2019, Android 10 is now available for a bunch of phones. Does anyone regret updating to 10 and wish they could go back to Pie?
Project xCloud on the NVIDIA Shield is almost like playing a regular Xbox
The only Android TV box really worth buying is already part games console, and xCloud takes that even further. Sideload at your own risk, but this is a lot of fun.
Honor the best Honor phones available right now
Huawei's ongoing trade ban has affected its Honor sub-brand as well, with the manufacturer launching fewer devices than usual last year. That said, we got to see a few standout phones in the likes of the Honor 20