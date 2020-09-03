Deals on Samsung Galaxy phones and the various iPhone models are everywhere, but it can be a bit more difficult to find a great OnePlus deal, especially if you're looking at the most recent devices like the One Plus 8 and 8 Pro. Thankfully, OnePlus is itself offering an appetizing deal right now when you buy one of its flagships direct, offering you $100 off the handset as well as up to $150 in OnePlus accessories for free.

The deal applies to both models, with the Pro version offering the largest total savings. To get the deal, you simply need to add the phone of your choice to your cart along with the accessories you want and use code OPLD100OFF during checkout. Free accessory options include cases, chargers, cables, and even the OnePlus Buds. You'll see the savings applied instantly.

Freebies OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Buy the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro at $100 off and able to pick up accessories worth up to $150 at no extra cost. Simply add the phone of your choice to your cart along with the accessories you want and use the below at checkout. Save up to $250 See at OnePlus With coupon: OPLD100OFF

The all-new OnePlus 8 is equipped with a high-performance fluid display featuring a refresh rate of 90Hz, along with IP68 water and dust-resistance and 25 hours of talk time on a single charge. It has an enhanced 48MP main camera, Ultra Wide Angle camera, and a dedicated macro lens, plus it's packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and comes in 5G models to unlock faster and more efficient data speeds.

Along with excellent battery life, a stellar software experience, and sleek hardware, the OnePlus 8 is a solid improvement upon previous models, even if it's not including anything totally necessary to force current OnePlus owners to upgrade to the latest device. You can learn more about it in our OnePlus 8 review from earlier this year.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is similar in many ways, both in terms of physical design and internal specs. The 8 Pro's 6.78-inch screen expands the phone's height, width, and weight. The 8 Pro's display is better with a higher 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the 8's 1080p and 90Hz, and it has an improved camera setup. It also features wireless charging, which the regular 8 does not.