What you need to know
- A new report claims the OnePlus 8 series will be launch in the second week of April.
- In addition to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 series is rumored to include a mid-range "Lite" model as well.
- Aside from the launch timeframe, the report doesn't reveal any other new information.
A few weeks back, tipster Ishan Agarwal had suggested that the OnePlus 8 series will be launched earlier than usual. Now, a report from TechRadar has corroborated that claim, citing a source close to OnePlus.
As per the new report, the OnePlus 8 series will debut in the Indian market in the second week of April. Since OnePlus usually holds the global and Indian launches of its new flagships on the same day, it is likely that the trend will continue this year as well.
While the report doesn't include any other information regarding the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, rumors suggest we could see a total of three new phones. In addition to the vanilla OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese brand is expected to introduce a mid-range model called the OnePlus 8 Lite.
The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and feature a 120Hz QHD+ display with a single hole-punch cutout. We also expect to see an upgraded quad-camera setup on the back of the phone, along with wireless charging support and a water resistance rating.
