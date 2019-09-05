On September 3, the Android 10 update began rolling out to Pixel phones. However, the Pixel phones weren't the only ones to get a taste of Android 10 that day. OnePlus also began rolling out a new open beta for Android 10 to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, which followed a series of closed beta releases for the two phones.

Along with all the changes and features that Android 10 brings to the table, OnePlus also snuck in the ability to record video with the wide-angle lens, one of the most requested features since the phone first launched. OnePlus has been teasing us for months now saying it was in the works.

That would probably be enough to make most OnePlus fans happy, but the company didn't stop there. The update also includes the less requested ability to record video with the telephoto lens. We should note, that both cameras appear to be limited to 30fps, though.

While the option to take video with all three of the cameras has been high on the to-do list, OnePlus has also made some improvements to its "Super Steady" video algorithms. Previously the option didn't do much to stabilize video, but in the new Android 10 update, it appears to be improved.

Besides allowing all three cameras to capture video, OnePlus has also made the lenses available in other shooting modes with the Android 10 beta. Now, when using Nightscape or Portrait mode, it will give you options to use one of the additional lenses. In Nightscape, that lens is the ultra-wide camera, and in Portrait mode, you'll now be able to use the telephoto lens.

For all of you OnePlus 7 Pro users itching to try these features out, unfortunately, sideloading the app will not work. If you want to get access to the latest camera features, you'll have to join in on the open beta.