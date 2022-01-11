On Tuesday, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available to purchase in China from January 13. The company also finally disclosed the device's front design, showing off a curved-edge display that takes its cue from the OnePlus 9 Pro. It's a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Rather than announcing everything about the OnePlus 10 Pro at once, the Chinese company followed its tradition of releasing information in a drip-feed fashion. It first revealed the phone's design in China earlier this month, followed by its specifications a few days later.

OnePlus' challenger to the best Android phones this year is also the first device to run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, though this variant is only available in China. When the phone launches in global markets later this year, it will ship with ColorOS 12 instead.

Beyond these pieces of information, none of the details revealed today should come as a surprise if you've been following OnePlus news over the last few weeks. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It will also pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC flash charge, instead of 120W as previously rumored. OnePlus claims this system can juice up the phone's battery from 1% to 100% in just 32 minutes. There's support for 50W AirVOOC wireless flash charge as well. And unlike most flagship phones, the OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with a charging brick and USB-C cable inside the box.

The device also boasts second-generation Hasselblad camera system for its rear shooter. It includes a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. More details can be found in our coverage here.

The device will come in volcanic black and emerald forest color variants. It will arrive in India, Europe, and North America in late 2022, although the price remains a mystery for now.