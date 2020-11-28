VIVA's 4K laser short-throw projector is now on sale at Amazon for $1,950 , which is $850 off its usual price of $2,800 — a full 30% discount. That's a lot of money, but the projection tech used in the VAVA projector make it a downright bargain, particularly at this price.

If you want to set up a home theater, you will need a good laser projector. But a regular laser projector needs to be mounted on a wall, and this is where a short-throw projector has a distinct advantage. You can put a short-throw projector just 20cm away from a wall and still a 100-inch projection, and ahead of Cyber Monday , one of the best 4K laser short-throw projectors is getting a massive discount.

VAVA's laser short-throw projector offers outstanding image quality at 4K resolution. It has a projection area of up to 150 inches, delivers HDR10 content at a 3000:1 contrast, and you even get a 60W built-in soundbar.

VAVA's 4K laser short-throw projector uses ALPD 3.0 projection tech, which is the same as Xiaomi's Mi Laser Projector. I've used this particular projector for over two years now, and it has been an absolute delight. VAVA's laser projector delivers HDR10 content at 4K resolution, and with 2500 ANSI lumen brightness and contrast levels of 3000:1, you'll get a bright and vibrant projection even with a lot of ambient light in the room.

You can get a projection of up to 150 inches with the laser projector, and the built-in 60W soundbar is tuned by Harman Kardon. You get three HDMI ports at the back, as well as two USB ports, optical out, a 3.5mm jack, and Ethernet connectivity. The laser engine will last for over 25,000 hours, so you don't have to worry about long-term reliability.

The best part about VAVA's laser projector is that it has 4K resolution and sold officially in the U.S. You will need to pair it with an Android TV streaming box like the NVIDIA Shield TV, but the fact that you can get one of the best laser short-throw projectors for $1,950 makes this a great Cyber Monday deal for home theater fans.