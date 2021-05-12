There's nothing else here to disseminate or try to figure out what might be coming whenever the P50 finally makes its debut. However, what these renders show us is something that we've been guessing since the beginning. It would appear as though the Huawei P50 series will feature a grand total of four different cameras placed within two different circular bumps on the back.

When the first renders were leaked for the Huawei P50, there was much to be said about the egg-shaped camera module that was being used. Since then, we have seen a few other unofficial renders and leaks, but today, we're getting our first official look at the Huawei P50's unique camera system, courtesy of @RODENT950 on Twitter.

The top camera module will house three sensors on its own, while the bottom sensor finds a single camera sensor flanked by an LED flash. An additional LED flash is placed outside the two bumps, providing a dual-LED flash system so that your pictures come out crisp and clean regardless of the amount of light you have.

What makes this setup unique is that the bottom camera housing will likely be the home of Huawei's rumored use of a one-inch sensor. This would be a first for smartphones and would instantly skyrocket the P50 into consideration for the best Android camera. Even if this wasn't the case, Huawei has a great track record for releasing phones with great camera systems, as evidenced by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Along with the leaked renders, we have also learned that the Huawei P50 series will be comprised of three total devices; the P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro Plus. Considering that Huawei is still on the U.S. Entity List, none of these devices will be running Android and won't have access to Google's Mobile Services. Instead, all three handsets will be running the latest version of HarmonyOS, Huawei's in-house mobile operating system. We've already seen a few devices updated to HarmonyOS, including the Huawei Mate X2 and Huawei Mate 40 series.

There's no telling when the Huawei P50 series will be unveiled, but now that official renders are starting to be leaked, it's easy to think that the wait might not be too much longer.