What you need to know
At Oculus Connect 6, Mark Zuckerburg took to the stage, talking about the future of VR and what people can expect over the next several years. One major announcement was the reveal of Oculus Link, which allows VR users to connect their Oculus Quest to their PC with a USB-C cable and use it like a Rift. Oculus Link will be available sometime in November.
