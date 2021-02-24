Are you a VR gamer that likes to make the most of your space? Roomscale VR is a thing of beauty, but sometimes it's just easier to play those longer VR games while taking a seat. While it wasn't an arduous process to switch between standing and seated VR in the past, it definitely required a few extra clicks. Now, all you'll have to do is sit down on your couch, thanks to firmware v26 for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.

As you can see in the image above, a blue rectangle hovers over the top of my very own couch, denoting its existence in actual space. Below is the virtual representation of said couch, making it simple for me to meander over while in my Oculus Home and take a rest, all without having to take my headset off. Best yet, sitting on the couch in VR will automatically switch to a seated VR experience. That means any app or game you're in will also switch right over to the seated experience, making it a lot easier to simply rest your legs without messing with your gaming.