The latest update for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets is rolling out today and adds new and improved features to stay connected in virtual reality.

The biggest addition in the v34 update is the new Space Sense feature. First datamined in an earlier Oculus Quest update, the feature allows users to see when real life objects or other people have entered their VR playing space without taking off the headset. Any furniture, people, or large pets that enter the user's Guardian bounds will be highlighted in the headset and "surrounded by a pink-ish glow."

While Space Sense has officially been added, the company said the feature is still being worked on and must be enabled through the Experimental Features tab in the headset's Settings menu. The feature should make working out in VR much safer in a busy setting, especially paired with some of the best Quest 2 workout accessories.