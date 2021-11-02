What you need to know
- The v34 update is rolling out today on Oculus Quest headsets with new and improved features.
- Space Sense officially comes to the platform and allows users to see real life objects and other people from within the headset.
- The update also improves voice commands to handle more tasks and adds the ability to see Android phone notifications while in VR.
The latest update for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets is rolling out today and adds new and improved features to stay connected in virtual reality.
The biggest addition in the v34 update is the new Space Sense feature. First datamined in an earlier Oculus Quest update, the feature allows users to see when real life objects or other people have entered their VR playing space without taking off the headset. Any furniture, people, or large pets that enter the user's Guardian bounds will be highlighted in the headset and "surrounded by a pink-ish glow."
While Space Sense has officially been added, the company said the feature is still being worked on and must be enabled through the Experimental Features tab in the headset's Settings menu. The feature should make working out in VR much safer in a busy setting, especially paired with some of the best Quest 2 workout accessories.
Another feature added in the update is the option to see Android phone lock screen notifications from within the headset. iOS users could see notifications in VR since last May, making this long overdue.
Revamped voice commands also make an appearance with the v34 update. You can play and pause media, open select apps, go to specific Settings tabs, and answer basic questions related to the Oculus Quest. Users can find the full list of voice commands in this Oculus support article, with over 40 available thus far.
In its Oculus blog post, the company said that it would launch one last update, v35, in 2021. Perhaps the upcoming release will enable features like mixed-reality games and improved hand tracking announced during Connect 2021.
Facebook, which owns the Oculus brand, renamed itself to Meta during its Connect conference last week. As part of the company's rebranding, the Oculus Quest will become known as the Meta Quest and the Oculus App will be renamed the Meta Quest App in early 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Meta says it's shutting down the Facebook facial recognition system
Facebook is about to become a lot more faceless — at least automatically — as the company moves to shut down its facial recognition system.
Apple iPhone 13 review: Delivering the upgrades that matter
At the outset, the iPhone 13 doesn't look any different to its predecessor. But it has a ton of under-the-hood changes that allow it to take better photos and deliver much better battery life. If you're using an older iPhone and want to upgrade, this is the obvious choice.
Router or Mesh networking — which is best for your house?
If your Wi-Fi at home is busted or you want to make a change, which should you buy? We break down the differences to help you make the best decision for your home.
Keep the Oculus Quest or Quest 2 charged with one of these battery packs
One difficulty of mobile VR is keeping the device charged if you have particularly long sessions. Here are some recommendations to keep your Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest going strong.