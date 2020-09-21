Thinking about sitting out the Oculus Quest 2 for a little while? Happy with your Oculus Quest? Don't worry, because you won't be missing out on all the great new games coming for a while, at least, according to an interview on UploadVR with Chris Jurney, Head of Developer Strategy at Facebook. The Oculus Quest will continue to be supported for the foreseeable future, with the Oculus Quest 2 receiving enhanced versions of Quest games, similarly to how the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro operate.

There's a lot of folks (with an Oculus Quest) and we and developers are super motivated to support those customers. Chris Jurney, Head of Developer Strategy at Facebook

Facebook's strategy echoes the playbook being used by both Microsoft and Sony with this new generation of consoles. Older hardware is still being supported for a period of time (at least one year, in the Xbox One's case), and that seems to be the case with the Oculus Quest, as well. The Oculus Quest 2 looks to provide a significant increase in horsepower, with some developers even issuing upgrade patches for games well ahead of the October 13th release date of the Oculus Quest 2.

As the industry begins to shift to a less hardware-restrictive view of gaming, more affordable hardware options are opening up earlier than ever. Consoles like the Xbox Series S are surprising many consumers with budget-friendly pricing for a next-generation console and, likewise, Facebook's announcement of the $299 Oculus Quest 2 was a huge surprise during last week's Facebook Connect.

Included with that, of course, are all the big games announced for the Quest platform, which includes the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. While it's not clear just how big of a leap we might see once games are exclusively built for the Oculus Quest 2, the huge jump in visual clarity and environment quality with the initial round of patches (Red Matter, Gravity Lab) certainly bodes well for anyone investing in the Oculus Quest 2 right now and in the future.