Best answer: Yes, the Oculus Quest 2 supports 3D audio. With this feature, your gaming experiences should be incredibly immersive.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 that powers the Oculus Quest 2 is designed for 3D spatial audio , which makes perfect sense in VR. Given that virtual reality is designed to immerse players into virtual worlds that feel real, it makes sense for the Oculus Quest 2 to push the envelope of 3D sound technology to make worlds sound as real as they look.

One of the heralds of modern VR is the advent of room-scale tracking, and no headset does that as well as the Oculus Quest family. The Oculus Quest 2 enhances this already amazing tracking technology by packing in a new 3D audio chipset, found inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 that powers the Oculus Quest 2. This information is based on what was said in the leaked Facebook promotional material that appears to have been published ahead of the Facebook Connect conference , where the Oculus Quest 2 is expected to be officially announced.

The Oculus Quest 2 features speakers built right into the head strap, making it effortless to play games without having to plug in a pair of headphones. It is not known yet if these speakers are better quality or are louder than the speakers built into the original Oculus Quest.

Just like the original Oculus Quest, players can plug a pair of wired headphones into the Oculus Quest 2 using the 3.5mm audio jack on the left side of the headset. It is not known yet if the new 3D audio features are supported only through headphones, the built-in speakers, or both.

3D audio is seen to be a big new feature in next-generation consoles like the PS5, so it makes sense for Oculus to focus on that tech given that VR is even more immersive than what can be played on a TV or other flat screen. While many details still remain a mystery, a recent leak of Facebook promotional videos revealed a lot about the Oculus Quest 2, including a significantly more powerful processor and a higher-resolution display.

Oculus Quest 2: Everything You Need to Know!