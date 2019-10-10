The Oculus Quest's game library continues to expand. Recently, the Oculus Quest gained the ability to play compatible Oculus Go and Gear VR games. This brought dozens of new titles that you can play on your Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest also gained the option to turn off inside-out tracking, which is a useful option if you're playing a game designed for the Oculus Go or Gear VR or if you're using a media app. The first wave of supported Oculus Go and Gear VR games included over 40 titles. We'll keep this list updated so you can keep track of all the compatible titles.
- ★ Featured favorite: Tactera
- Fancy flying: Ace Phantom
- Zombie virus: Death Horizon
- Top down gaming: Battle of Kings VR: Mobile
- Scary running: Fear Incarnate
- Artsy: Paint VR
- Battle ships: Salvo Go
- Scary space: Angest
- Simple shooting: Bathroom Shooting Games
- Crazy coasters: Coaster
- Endless running: CubeRun.VR
- Playing with polygons: DRIFT
- Oneiric world: Daedalus
- VR pets: My Virtual Pet VR
- Disturbing story: Dead Body Falls
- Eyes up front!: Don't Look Away
- War combat: Air Combat (WW2)
- Flying free: FREE FLIGHTER
- Get it?: Gamers Generations
- Finding treasure: Hidden Fortune
- Frightening puzzles: House of Terror
- Immersive storytelling: Innocent Forest: The Bird of Light
- VR hacking: Darknet
- Fold'em: MetaTable Poker
- Mini games: They Suspect Nothing
- Trust your instincts: Play With Me
- Home run!: Power Hitter
- Candy coasters: 3C Wonderland Coaster
- See the pyramids: Pyramids Roller Coaster
- The real deal: Rilix VR
- Bang bang!: Pirate Shooter
- Get your sea legs: Sea Hero Quest
- Scary sisters: Sisters: A VR Ghost Story
- Training time: Sky Fighter: Training Day
- Future pilot: Space Dodge2
- Scary coaster: Fears Nightmare Roller Coaster
- Thrill ride: Thrill Rollercoasters
- Tower defense: Toy Clash
- Battling and racing: VR Rally
- Greek coasters: RollerCoaster Legends
- Music slashing: Track Slash
- Avian domination: Turkey Hunt
- Trap setting: Underworld Overlord
- Hoopin': VR Basketball
- Single wheel: Wheel Rush
★ Featured favorite: Tactera
In this virtual tabletop game, you command a futuristic war room to enact your strategies. You can use gunships, tanks, bombers, and other units to defeat your enemies.
Fancy flying: Ace PhantomEditor's Choice
This fast-paced title puts you in the cockpit of a fighter jet. The 360-degree combat has you face insides from the OO-Phantom fighter and will have you turning your head around to make the perfect shot.
Zombie virus: Death HorizonMust have title
The T12 virus has broken out in this game, leading to zombie hordes appearing everywhere. You can use a variety of guns to slay the zombies, including a machine gun without any recoil. It also supports co-op multiplayer, so you can kill zombies with your friends.
Top down gaming: Battle of Kings VR: Mobile
Create a strategy to defeat your opponent in this top-down combat game. You can battle against other players or AI in strategic combat.
Scary running: Fear Incarnate
This game combines an endless runner with a cinematic horror experience. It has you wake up from cryo-stasis into a waking nightmare full of corridors and deadly traps.
Artsy: Paint VR
Use your controller to create 3D art inside of VR in this painting experience.
Battle ships: Salvo Go
This game is essentially a VR version of Battleship. It allows you to seek and destroy your opponent. You can play against other users as well as your friends using the mobile app.
Scary space: Angest
You play in this game as a cosmonaut on a ship that's on a mission. The longer you're on the ship, the more your sense of reality falters.
Simple shooting: Bathroom Shooting Games
Some people say it's important to keep your ducks in a row. This game makes it important to shoot your ducks in a row. It's a simple shooting game that you can kill time with by shooting ducks.
Crazy coasters: Coaster
This game has four coasters to ride, including coasters set on asteroids in space and a dystopian mining colony. It's a shorter VR experience that combines coasters with a virtual view.
Endless running: CubeRun.VR
Collect coins as you run for eternity and dodge obstacles. You move your head around to stay clear of debris and keep your body ready to run.
Playing with polygons: DRIFT
In this game, you soar around freely and dodge obstacles to find your targets. It features a unique polygon art style and slow-motion effects that allow you to perfect your plans.
Oneiric world: Daedalus
You hunt for three platforms that open gates while exploring a world inspired by a dream in this platformer. You can glide on the wind and jump off trampolines to explore the surreal world.
VR pets: My Virtual Pet VR
You can take care of your virtual pet in this game. Your pet dinosaur can play fetch, eat, sleep, and play with you in VR.
Disturbing story: Dead Body Falls
This story-driven game allows you to watch the story from multiple perspectives to see all the details. It follows a disturbing event at a hotel where it appears that everyone is telling the truth, but someone is still dead. You're there to find out what happened.
Eyes up front!: Don't Look Away
In this terrifying game, you're strapped to a chair, bound, and gagged my a creepy creature. You have to solve mysteries within the room before time runs out.
War combat: Air Combat (WW2)
This flying game supports multiplayer modes and training that helps you hone your aerial combat skills.
Flying free: FREE FLIGHTER
This combat flying game places you inside a dangerous nebula to battle your enemies. You have to protect your interstellar base and leaders from "the defilers."
Get it?: Gamers Generations
There are 51 hidden references to games inside this VR experience. You have to find them all to show how much you know about gaming.
Frightening puzzles: House of Terror
This game has you solve puzzles and search through dark environments full of traps and monsters. You have to find out what's gone wrong, but danger is all around you.
Immersive storytelling: Innocent Forest: The Bird of Light
This immersive story uses 360-degree illustrated pages to tell the story of the memories of those visiting a girl in the forest.
VR hacking: Darknet
This strategy/puzzle game positions you as a hacker that uses viruses and worms to steal data on the web. Its art style is inspired by TRON, The Matrix, and other cyberpunk titles.
Fold'em: MetaTable Poker
This poker game allows you to rent a private table that you can invite your friends too with a PIN. You can spend your chips on dozens of objects and play in several environments.
Mini games: They Suspect Nothing
This collection includes 20 mini-games and five hubs and instructors. The game places you as the last human on Earth in a robot-only society.
Trust your instincts: Play With Me
This frightening game is set in an "empty" house in which you have to trust your instincts to escape. Can you get out after waking up in a terrifying house?
Home run!: Power Hitter
This game lets you swing for the fences using your controller. You can take on the 12 Zodiac teams and challenges to prove your skills at the plate.
Candy coasters: 3C Wonderland Coaster
This coaster game takes you through wonderful lands filled with sweets, including chocolate rivers and candy creatures.
See the pyramids: Pyramids Roller Coaster
You can see the pyramids while riding a roller coaster in this game. Take a look at the pyramids as they were in the 1920s as you barely escape from a tomb while riding the tracks.
The real deal: Rilix VR
This coaster game focuses on delivering an immersive experience to replicate real life. It has three environments to enjoy and lets you travel to unique places.
Bang bang!: Pirate Shooter
Aim and destroy your enemies in this pirate shooting game. There are levels to unlock, a global leaderboard, and treasures to collect.
Get your sea legs: Sea Hero Quest
In this game, you have to navigate using gathered data to help scientists who have dementia.
Scary sisters: Sisters: A VR Ghost Story
This immersive ghost story has you interact with sisters from the other world. It has 360-degree visuals to scare you along the way.
Training time: Sky Fighter: Training Day
This game teaches you how to use your armored sky fighter to combat enemies in the sky. This game includes three free missions and additional missions that can be purchased.
Future pilot: Space Dodge2
In this game, you're a futuristic pilot on a mission. You travel through the galaxy and overcome challenges using just your piloting skills.
Scary coaster: Fears Nightmare Roller Coaster
This short game has two scary roller coasters that take you through scary environments. There are explosions, wired machines, and effects that enhance the frightening experience.
Thrill ride: Thrill Rollercoasters
You can ride five rollercoasters in this game, each designed to get your blood flowing.
Tower defense: Toy Clash
This tower defense game allows you to build up your defenses while planning a strategic attack against your opponents. The whole game is based around toys, so it has a cute charm to it.
Battling and racing: VR Rally
In this racing game, you try to beat your opponents on the track with skill. If pure speed and racing skills don't work, you can beat them with weapons and traps.
Greek coasters: RollerCoaster Legends
In this game, you ride on rollercoasters inspired by Greek myths such as the Minotaur, Kronos, Charon, and Hades.
Music slashing: Track Slash
This game has you swing a saber through blocks set to music. It allows you to feel the groove and interact with the rhythm of songs.
Avian domination: Turkey Hunt
In a post-apocalyptic world, you have to battle turkeys that are set on world domination. The turkeys are all in riot gear, so you'll have to give it some extra effort to defeat them.
Trap setting: Underworld Overlord
In this game, you defend a dungeon with traps, spells, and monsters. You have to defend your dungeon against waves of enemies and protect the Overlord's Animus.
Hoopin': VR Basketball
You can shoot some hoops in this game, competing against the clock to get as many points as possible before the buzzer goes off.
Single wheel: Wheel Rush
This racing game has you zip around on a single-wheeled racer on an unlimited track. You have to dodge obstacles to keep going on your monocycle.
Play away!
Oculus Go and Gear VR support bring several notable titles to the Oculus Quest. The library should expand in the future as well. Tactera is a tabletop strategy game that lends itself well to only having to use one controller. In it, you command a war room and create a strategy to dominate your opponents on the battlefield.
If you prefer a fast-paced flying affair, you should check out ACE PHANTOM. It's a 360-degree flying game that puts you in the middle of intense combat in a fighter jet. If you prefer your action to be on the ground, you have some solid options. VR lends itself well to shooting games and zombie surprises, both of which are in the intense Death Horizon.
This article will continue to be updated as new games become available. New titles are generally released on the Oculus Quest on Thursdays, so make sure to check back in to see which new titles are available.
