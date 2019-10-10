The Oculus Quest's game library continues to expand. Recently, the Oculus Quest gained the ability to play compatible Oculus Go and Gear VR games. This brought dozens of new titles that you can play on your Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest also gained the option to turn off inside-out tracking, which is a useful option if you're playing a game designed for the Oculus Go or Gear VR or if you're using a media app. The first wave of supported Oculus Go and Gear VR games included over 40 titles. We'll keep this list updated so you can keep track of all the compatible titles.

★ Featured favorite : Tactera In this virtual tabletop game, you command a futuristic war room to enact your strategies. You can use gunships, tanks, bombers, and other units to defeat your enemies. $10 at Oculus Store

Play away!

Oculus Go and Gear VR support bring several notable titles to the Oculus Quest. The library should expand in the future as well. Tactera is a tabletop strategy game that lends itself well to only having to use one controller. In it, you command a war room and create a strategy to dominate your opponents on the battlefield.

If you prefer a fast-paced flying affair, you should check out ACE PHANTOM. It's a 360-degree flying game that puts you in the middle of intense combat in a fighter jet. If you prefer your action to be on the ground, you have some solid options. VR lends itself well to shooting games and zombie surprises, both of which are in the intense Death Horizon.

This article will continue to be updated as new games become available. New titles are generally released on the Oculus Quest on Thursdays, so make sure to check back in to see which new titles are available.