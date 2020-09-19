What you need to know
- Linux users now seem to be able to access GeForce Now through Google Chrome and the Chromium browser without changing user agent.
- Service officially launched a web app for Chromebooks in recent weeks.
- Latest game updates include Marvel's Avengers.
- Buyer's of a new 30 Series graphics card will get a year's access to GeForce Now included.
If you use or have been following NVIDIA GeForce Now, the cloud gaming platform that delivers PC titles you already own from sources such as Steam and Epic Games to a multitude of devices, the latest development seems to have emerged silently. Spotted by the team at GamingonLinux, users of Linux can now, it seems, access GeForce Now in either Chromium of Google Chrome.
Indeed, previously this tactic involved fudging user agents to make GeForce Now believe you were on a Chromebook, following the launch of the web client for Google's laptops. And it works just fine, I logged in and played some games with no issues on Ubuntu in both browsers. And just to double check, Firefox still shows an incompatible device error.
So, if you've been waiting on Linux support for GeForce Now, definitely go check it out. It also means the platform is usable now on all major desktop operating systems. Mobile access is currently limited to Android.
Along with this bit of good news NVIDIA also added its regular weekly slew of new games to the GeForce Now library, and while it's a smaller week in numbers, the headline act is a big hitter. Earth's Mightiest Heroes join GeForce Now as Marvel's Avengers joins the service, alongside Stick it to the Man, ULTRAKILL and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games.
Other interesting GeForce Now news includes work of Fortnite with RTX enhancements coming to GeForce Now for Founders members in the weeks after it launches on PC. Buyers of a new NVIDIA RTX 30 Series graphics card can also get a year's access to GeForce Now bundled in along with a free copy of Ubisoft's forthcoming title, Watch Dogs: Legion. Not too shabby at all.
GeForce Now
NVIDIA's cloud game streaming service is one of the best available today, delivering lag-free gaming at 1080p/60fps. The fact that you can access NVIDIA's servers for free makes it an easy sell, and the $4.99 plan makes it an immediately enticing option for seasoned gamers.
