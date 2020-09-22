What you need to know
- HMD Global has introduced two new budget Android One phones: Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4.
- The Nokia 3.4 features a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4000mAh battery, and a 6.39-inch hole-punch display.
- Nokia 2.4 comes with a bigger 6.5-inch display and a 4500mAh battery.
HMD Global announced two new Nokia smartphones at a virtual launch event today. The new Nokia 3.4 succeeds the Nokia 3.2, while the Nokia 2.4 is a follow-up to the Nokia 2.3. While they don't quite have the specs to take on the best cheap Android phones on the market, they are decent upgrades over their predecessors.
The Nokia 3.4 has a 6.39-inch display with HD+ resolution and a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, which has been paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAAh battery, claimed to provide up to two days of endurance.
Some of the other key features of the Nokia 3.4 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box and is also "Android 11 ready." HMD Global says the Nokia 3.4 will be going on sale in the U.S. later this year for a starting price of $179.
The Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It runs on a 12nm Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Similar to the Nokia 3.4, the Nokia 2.4 has a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup on the back. Surprisingly, however, it packs a larger 4,500mAh capacity battery. Some of its other key features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5MP selfie camera, and IPX2 ingress protection.
The Nokia 2.4 will be available to pre-order from Amazon starting September 23 for $139. In the coming weeks, it will be available from Best Buy as well. Just like the Nokia 3.4, the Nokia 2.4 is guaranteed to receive two major OS upgrades, along with monthly security updates for up to three years.
Along with the new Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, HMD Global has also announced the new Nokia Power Earbuds with up to 150 hours of play time and IPX7 water resistance. They will soon be available from Amazon for $99.
Nokia 5.3
If you are looking for a budget phone that offers good battery life and clean software, you should consider the Nokia 5.3. The phone has a 6.55-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 chipset, and a 4000mAh battery.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
