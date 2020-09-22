HMD Global announced two new Nokia smartphones at a virtual launch event today. The new Nokia 3.4 succeeds the Nokia 3.2, while the Nokia 2.4 is a follow-up to the Nokia 2.3. While they don't quite have the specs to take on the best cheap Android phones on the market, they are decent upgrades over their predecessors.

The Nokia 3.4 has a 6.39-inch display with HD+ resolution and a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner for an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, which has been paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAAh battery, claimed to provide up to two days of endurance.

Some of the other key features of the Nokia 3.4 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box and is also "Android 11 ready." HMD Global says the Nokia 3.4 will be going on sale in the U.S. later this year for a starting price of $179.