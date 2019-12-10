On December 9, Nokia announced the rollout of Android 10 to the Nokia 7.1. With Android 10, Nokia 7.1 users get access to Google's system-wide dark theme, the new gestures, and the overhauled permissions systems. Android 10 users will also get improved security by way of Project Mainline, which helps Google deliver security updates via the Play Store.

Alongside Android 10, HMD Global is also enabling Ambient Mode for the Nokia 7.1 with this release. Users will be able to see a slideshow of images and commute data while charging their phones.

Nokia has already updated the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 Pureview, and per its roadmap, the company plans to update the Nokia 7 Plus, 6.1, and 6.1 Plus either by the end of this year or at the start of the next.

HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, said at the time of the roadmap's release: