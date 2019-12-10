What you need to know
- Nokia is bringing Android 10 to the lower mid-range Nokia 7.1.
- The firm has also brought the update to its Nokia 8 Pureview and Nokia 8.1 in recent weeks.
- Today's update also enabled Ambient Mode for the Nokia 7.1.
On December 9, Nokia announced the rollout of Android 10 to the Nokia 7.1. With Android 10, Nokia 7.1 users get access to Google's system-wide dark theme, the new gestures, and the overhauled permissions systems. Android 10 users will also get improved security by way of Project Mainline, which helps Google deliver security updates via the Play Store.
Alongside Android 10, HMD Global is also enabling Ambient Mode for the Nokia 7.1 with this release. Users will be able to see a slideshow of images and commute data while charging their phones.
Nokia has already updated the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 9 Pureview, and per its roadmap, the company plans to update the Nokia 7 Plus, 6.1, and 6.1 Plus either by the end of this year or at the start of the next.
HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, said at the time of the roadmap's release:
With a proven track record in delivering software updates fast, Nokia smartphones were the first whole portfolio to benefit from a 2-letter upgrade from Android Nougat to Android Oreo and then Android Pie. We were the fastest manufacturer to upgrade from Android Oreo to Android Pie across the range. And with today's roll out plan we look set to do it even faster for Android Pie to Android 10 upgrades. We are the only manufacturer 100% committed to having the latest Android across the entire portfolio.
That commitment continues to show with this latest release.
Fast updates and an eye-catching design
Nokia 7.1
Mid Range Marvel
The Nokia 7.1 with Android One comes at a cost that won't hurt your wallet. With Android One in tow, users can expect to get updates almost as soon as they come out — including Android 10 that's now making its way to the phone.
