  • HMD Global is now rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 5.1 Plus.
  • Along with all the new Android 10 features, the update brings the April 2020 security patch.
  • The update is being dispatched in batches.

The budget-friendly Nokia 5.1 Plus, which made its global debut in August 2018, has finally started receiving the stable Android 10 update. HMD Global is dispatching the update in waves, so it will take a few weeks for the update to become available in all markets.

As per a post on the Nokia Community forums, the update is currently rolling out in the following countries:

  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Cambodia
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Georgia
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Kazakhstan
  • Laos
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Malaysia
  • Mongolia
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Russia
  • Singapore
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Thailand
  • Ukraine
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam

HMD Global expects to finish rolling out the update to all Nokia 5.1 Plus units in the above markets by May 24. However, there is no word yet on when the second wave of the rollout will begin. The U.S. will likely be among the countries that will be included in the second wave.

According to the official changelog, the update brings smart replies with recommended actions, new gesture navigation, additional privacy and location controls, as well as a system-wide dark mode. Additionally, the update includes the April 2020 Android security patch.

The next Nokia phone to get the Android 10 update will be the entry-level Nokia 1 Plus. The Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 2.1 are also slated to be updated to Android 10 before the end of this quarter.

