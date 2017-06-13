Here's what you need to know about Nokia's Android phones in India.

Nokia's phones have always been well-received in India, and while the brand's Windows Phones sold relatively well, customers have been clamoring for a Nokia-branded phone running Android for several years now. Thankfully, the wait is finally over.

At a media event in New Delhi, HMD Global — the company that has exclusive rights to the Nokia brand — has launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in the country. The Nokia 3 will go up for sale initially, and will be followed by the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6. There's a lot to talk about, so let's get started.

What are the specs?

Before talking about pricing and availability, it's important to take a look at what's on offer with the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. Here's the detailed spec sheet:

Category Nokia 3 Nokia 5 Nokia 6 Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.0-inch 720p IPS LCD

294ppi 5.2-inch 720p IPS LCD

282ppi 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD

403ppi SoC Mediatek MT6737

Quad-core 1.4GHz Cortex A53 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Octa-core 1.4GHz Cortex A53 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

Octa-core 1.4GHz Cortex A53 GPU Mali-T720MP2 Adreno 505 Adreno 505 RAM 2GB RAM 2GB RAM 3GB RAM Storage 16GB

microSD card slot 16GB

microSD card slot 32GB

microSD card slot Rear camera 8MP f/2.0 lens, LED flash 13MP f/2.0 lens, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash 16MP f/2.0 lens, PDAF, dual-tone LED flash Front camera 8MP 8MP 8MP Connectivity 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC

microUSB, USB OTG, FM radio 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC

microUSB, USB OTG, FM radio 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC

microUSB, USB OTG, FM radio Battery 2650mAh non-removable 3000mAh non-removable 3000mAh non-removable Fingerprint security None Front fingerprint sensor Front fingerprint sensor Dimensions 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.5mm 149.7 x 72.5 x 8mm 154 x 75.8 x 7.9mm





Nokia hasn't made too many customizations to the Android skin, so you'll get an experience that's not too different from pure Android. In a country flooded by Chinese handsets with overly complex skins, Nokia's approach is a breath of fresh air, and makes its devices that much more enticing. Nokia is also promising timely updates for its phones, which is welcome news.

How much do the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 cost?

Here's the breakdown of how much Nokia's Android phones will cost in the country:

Nokia 3: ₹9,499

Nokia 5: ₹12,899

Nokia 6: ₹14,999

HMD Global is made up of veterans from Nokia and Microsoft, and they have a clear understanding of what works in the Indian market. Nokia's brand name by itself is a strong pull for millions of customers in the country, and by aggressively pricing its products, the manufacturer is looking to make a statement.

Although the devices don't offer the same value for money as Xiaomi's phones — the Redmi Note 4 has a Snapdragon 625 and is more affordable — Nokia's brand cachet combined with a pure Android experience should be more than enough to convince customers to pay up.

Where will I be able to buy the new Nokias?

Nokia is exploring different availability options for its latest phones — the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be sold exclusively offline, whereas the Nokia 6 will be available only on Amazon India.

Nokia has 400 exclusive distributors that cover over 80,000 retail stores, which means that you will be able to walk into any retail store and have a good chance of finding a Nokia device for sale. All of Nokia's devices, including its feature phones, will be manufactured locally in India.

After-sales service will be handled by Nokia Mobile Care, which offers pickup and drop facility in over 100 cities, with service centers located in over 300 cities.

When will I be able to buy the new Nokias?

Nokia is kicking things off with the Nokia 3 initially, which will be available for pre-booking starting June 16. Nokia 5, on the other hand, will be available for pre-booking from July 7. The Nokia 6 will be exclusively sold on Amazon India, and will be available from July 14.

What are your thoughts on the pricing of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6 in India?