What you need to know
- Nokia 2.3 is HMD Global's latest budget Android One smartphone.
- It comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the back.
- The phone has been priced at €109 ($121) and is slated to begin shipping from mid-December.
HMD Global today announced the Nokia 2.3, its latest Android One smartphone aimed at the masses. It runs on the same MediaTek Helio A22 chipset as the Nokia 2.2, but comes with a few notable upgrades in other areas.
The Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Housed within the waterdrop notch on the front of the phone is a 5MP selfie camera with face unlock support.
Apart from the upgraded dual camera setup, the Nokia 2.3 also packs a larger 4,000mAh capacity battery. Unsurprisingly, the budget phone lacks fast charging support. However, HMD claims the large battery can provide up to two days of battery life, which is impressive.
While the Nokia 2.3 will ship with stock Android 9 Pie out of the box, Nokia has promised that the phone is "Android 10 ready." Like other Android One phones, the Nokia 2.3 will get monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.
HMD Global has priced the budget Android One smartphone at €109 ($121) and says it will be available in select markets from mid-December. It will come in three colors: Cyan Green, Sand, and Charcoal.
