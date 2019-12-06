HMD Global today announced the Nokia 2.3, its latest Android One smartphone aimed at the masses. It runs on the same MediaTek Helio A22 chipset as the Nokia 2.2, but comes with a few notable upgrades in other areas.

The Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Housed within the waterdrop notch on the front of the phone is a 5MP selfie camera with face unlock support.

Apart from the upgraded dual camera setup, the Nokia 2.3 also packs a larger 4,000mAh capacity battery. Unsurprisingly, the budget phone lacks fast charging support. However, HMD claims the large battery can provide up to two days of battery life, which is impressive.