The Nokia 2.2, which made its debut in international markets last month, is now available in the U.S. If you're interested, you can now pick up the Android One smartphone for just $139 from Amazon and Best Buy in Black and Steel color options. Starting August 4, the smartphone will also be available at Best Buy's "big-box" stores across the U.S.

Unlike most budget smartphones, the Nokia 2.2 offers a ton of great features that makes it a great option for first-time smartphone buyers. It has a 5.71-inch LCD display with 720 x 1520 HD+ resolution and a small waterdrop cutout at the top. Embedded in the notch is a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint scanner, so you will have to rely on the Face Unlock feature instead.

Nokia 2.2 is powered by a quad-core Helio A22 chipset from MediaTek, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Since the phone includes a dedicated microSD card slot, you can easily expand the storage further by up to 256GB. The Android One smartphone comes with a single 13MP camera on the back along with 1080p video recording. Some of the other key highlights of the affordable handset include a 3000mAh battery and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The phone runs on the Android 9.0 Pie operating system currently and is expected to be among the first budget devices to receive the Android Q update. In fact, the Nokia 2.2 will receive two years of major OS updates and continue to receive security patches for up to three years.

