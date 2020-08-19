You might have read that Google is killing off third-party camera apps in Android 11, and if they were true. you'd have the right to be very unhappy. Don't worry, though: it's not.

This all stems from a posting at Commonsware, a blog dedicated to Android development. There, it's explained that a behavior change in Android 11 takes away the standard camera picker when an app allows you to take a photo but doesn't provide its own camera widget. In Android 11, the default behavior will be to use the built-in camera app.

Some apps include their own camera widget and are unaffected.

This doesn't apply to every app. Something like Instagram uses its own camera widget and would be unaffected. It applies to apps that don't work like Instagram but where the developer still wants you to be able to take a photo without leaving the app. In previous versions of Android, you would see a dialog asking which camera you want to use. That was a system function like the same dialog you see when you choose a browser to view a web page.

Instead, app developers will now have to write code that explicitly allows a third-party app and then build in a way for you to choose which one you would like to use. If you want to use a camera app that isn't supported this way, you'll receive an error.

This is a change that directly affects developers.

The Commonsware posting goes on to explain how to "fix" this for Android 11 apps and how bad the user experience will be if developers don't do the extra work. That's another problem because we've seen time and time again that developers aren't quick to do implementing those solutions. It means users won't be able to use their favorite camera app without leaving another app to open it, take a photo, then importing it into the original app, which isn't an ideal workflow.

A bigger problem is that developers of third-party camera apps will have to petition other app developers to make sure their work is included. This could soon turn into a popularity contest based on the number of installs a camera app has.