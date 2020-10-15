The iPhone 12 comes with 5G, but for the first time, it doesn't come with a charger or headphones in the box. There is a cable, but it's Lightning to USB-C, so if you have a MacBook you're going to finally be happy. Unfortunately, that old charger Tim said you could probably use doesn't have a USB-C port, so you're going to have to toss it and spend another $50 bucks on a new one.

Don't get cocky about having a charger in your box. All phone makers are free to follow Apple's lead now.

Putting anything extra inside the box eats into profit and all phone makers have been looking for a way to maximize profits since, well, forever. It makes sense that Apple did it, even though it inconveniences the consumer initially. However, now that Apple has done it and once the fuss dies down (and it will) they can do the same thing on future releases and get a lot less backlash for it.

Don't believe me? Remember when every phone came with a set of earbuds? I rest my case.

The problem is the way Apple dropped the charger out of the box. There are over a billion iPhone users and most of them have an Apple-certified charging brick with a USB type A (that's the big one) port and a cable that plugs into it with a lightning connector on the other end.