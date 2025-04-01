What you need to know

Nothing announced an all-new product: the Ear 3.5mm earphones.

Amazingly, the device sports a 50 meter long cable, which Nothing claims is "beautifully inconvenient" alongside the company's iconic design.

While clearly an April Fool's joke, Nothing does have the Ear Open, the Ear, and the Ear (a) for users to take part in.

Caught you off guard; Nothing is announcing a brand new product reveal that'll give you a bit of nostalgia.

Today (Apr. 1), Nothing unveiled its latest audio product for its Ear lineup dubbed the Ear 3.5mm. If you've ever felt like you wanted to take a step back to wired earphones that deliver unparallel sound, this could be for you. The Nothing Ear 3.5mm features a jack for its respective port on your smartphone or other eligible device.

Additionally, the device is boasts Nothing's "signature style" for the in-ear part. Users will notice the company's expected transparent design, as well as a large hoop that's meant to go around your ear to ensure it remains in place. Amazingly, the Nothing Ear 3.5mm features a generous 50mm cable, which means you can get a load of housework done while staying connected.

Nothing ends its reveal with the tagline "Uninterrupted, untangled, unbelievable freedom."

Nothing didn't provide a market release date nor any information on pre-orders for the Ear 3.5mm —because this isn't a real product! April Fools!

Aside from calling its latest product "beautifully inconvenient," it might've seemed odd that Nothing would — out of nowhere — offer an incredibly lengthy cord attached to the base of its Ear Open.

If you're looking for some "real" earphones, Nothing's Ear Open buds launched last fall (don't worry, they're wireless) and flaunted a different approach to the earphone design. Nothing opted for an "open" approach to the earbuds, which feature a wide ear loop, designed to go over your ears, not inside. Despite that, Android Central's Tshaka Armstrong said in his review that the buds surprisingly feature quite a bit of bass.

In other news, the Nothing OS 3.1 update is rolling out for the Phone 3a and 3a Pro which adds a major feature to Essential Key. It now works with the camera app, letting users directly save photos to their Essential Space with written or voice notes.