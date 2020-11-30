There are few times of the year as exciting for photographers as Cyber Monday. This year is particularly special for Nikon shooters who have been wavering on making the switch to the company's new mirrorless system since most of the first-gen models are currently being discounted by as much as 20%.
Even if you're just looking to grab a new lens for your DSLR, there are great deals to be had during Cyber Monday. You've only got a few hours left, though, so you'll want to act fast.
Nikon Z50 with 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 | $100 off at Amazon
The Z50 is DX format (Nikon's name for its APS-C line) mirrorless camera that brings much of its high-end photo and video performance to a relatively affordable price point. You can mount whatever supported lens you'd like, but to get you started, this deal comes with a 16-50mm kit lens.
Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera | $203 off at Amazon
Full frame mirrorless cameras have gotten incredibly affordable compared to the landscape just a few years ago. The Z5 features a 24MP full frame sensor, and is capable of capturing 4K video with dual SD slots and in-body image stabilization.
Nikon Z6 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera | $200 off at Amazon
If you shoot primarily video, the Z6 is an unbeatable value. You can shoot 4K internally to the XQD card slot, or even capture ProPres RAW footage if you attach an external recorder. This gives you an unparalleled level of flexibility in post — you'll just need to buy a lens separately.
Nikon Z7 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera | $300 off at Amazon
For professional photographers who need to print their shots on large canvases or even billboards, the Z7 is a gamechanger with its 45.7MP sensor. Like the Z6, it can output ProRes RAW footage to an external recorder, making it an incredibly versatile camera for hybrid shooters.
Nikon D500 DSLR with 16-80mm f/2.8-4 | $570 off at Amazon
Nikon's new mirrorless system is fantastic, but because it requires moving to a different lens mount, not everybody is ready to make the switch. The D500 is an excellent traditional DSLR with an APS-C sensor and 4K video capture, and this kit includes a 16-80 kit lens.
Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 | $100 off at Amazon
Nothing beats a fast prime lens, and I'm particularly fond of the 24mm focal length. This Nikkor Z lens is designed for Nikon's mirrorless cameras, and provides a gorgeous portrait perspective with a fast f/1.8 aperture that creates a dramatic depth of field effect.
Nikkor 28mm f/1.4 | $200 off at Amazon
Why should mirrorless users have all the fun? This lens isn't quite as wide as the Nikkor Z lens listed above, but 28mm will get you in roughly the same ball park with an even faster f/1.4 aperture. Add this prime to your arsenal and you'll never want to shoot with a zoom lens again.
Nikkor 105mm f/1.4 | $200 off at Amazon
Unfortunately, you can't always get up close and personal with your subjects. That's where a good zoom lens comes in. Between the tight compression of a 105mm perspective and the fast f/1.4 aperture, you're guaranteed to get extreme separation between the subject, foreground, and background.
Nikon's mirrorless system has only been around for about a year, but in that short time it's already proven to be incredibly capable, with the Z6 and Z7 being among the best cameras on the market for hybrid shooters like myself who split their shooting between photos and videos.
Even in the entry-level space, there are great options like the Z50, which you can pick up with a kit lens for under $1000. If you're a DSLR shooter who's not quite ready to pull the trigger on switching to mirrorless, though, that's okay, too. The D500 is massively discounted right now, as are some of Nikon's best prime lenses for its traditional F-Mount system.
These are just some of the many great camera Cyber Monday deals you can find, so if Nikon isn't appealing to you, check back in for more.
