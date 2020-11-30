There are few times of the year as exciting for photographers as Cyber Monday. This year is particularly special for Nikon shooters who have been wavering on making the switch to the company's new mirrorless system since most of the first-gen models are currently being discounted by as much as 20%.

Even if you're just looking to grab a new lens for your DSLR, there are great deals to be had during Cyber Monday. You've only got a few hours left, though, so you'll want to act fast.