Great Cyber Monday phone deals that'll make you glad the internet exists
The best phones at the best prices.
If you're looking for a great phone deal this Holiday season, our guide to the best Cyber Monday phone deals is exactly what you need.
Black Friday 2022 has come and gone but, thankfully for you, all the best deals are still around for another few days. That's because Cyber Monday is on the way and ready to save you a few hundred bucks on the best Android phones money can buy!
We've got deals on phones, phone cases, and phone accessories that'll blow you away and save some cash that you can use on other important things. It's a tough economy right now and many of us need all the savings we can get! We'll be updating this guide throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday to ensure you're up to date with the latest and greatest phone deals we can find.
Cyber Monday Android phone deal stores
- Best Buy: Great savings with or without a trade-in! Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are all in-store and ready to save you some money.
- Walmart: Get up to $750 in eGift Cards so you can buy the rest of your Holiday gifts without spending more cash. A gift for you and a gift for everyone else, too!
- Samsung: Phones like the Z Flip 4 are as low as $209 right now with a qualifying trade-in. You might never find these so cheap again!
- Amazon: Has hundreds of dollars off all of our favorite Android phones and plenty of stock to go around.
- Verizon: Offering buy-one-get-one-free phones, free Galaxy S22's, and more free gifts when you switch and trade in your old stuff.
- AT&T: Get $250 in bill credits when you switch plus a free Google Pixel 7 Pro with an eligible trade-in.
Our favorite Android phone deals so far
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Free at Best Buy with qualified trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $499 at Best Buy with qualified trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for Verizon: Includes a $500 Walmart gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for AT&T: Includes a $500 Walmart gift card
- Samsung Slim Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4:
$49.99$34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Standing case with S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold 4:
$89.99$62.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Silicone cover with strap for Galaxy Z Flip 4:
$39.99$27.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Silicone cover with ring for Galaxy Z Flip 4:
$39.99$27.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy has a load of great Samsung cases on sale to go along with your new foldable phone purchase. My personal favorite of the bunch, pictured above, is the Samsung Standing Cover case for the Z Fold 4 which includes the fabled S Pen that sits nicely in a holster on the back of the case. You can always swap this out for a kickstand if you prefer, but both come in the box for a cool $27 off (opens in new tab).
Or maybe you just need some basic protection without any extra fuss? Samsung's Slim case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $15 off (opens in new tab) and offers great protection for your new foldable without adding much weight or bulk.
While Samsung focuses more on productivity or normal-style cases for the Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 users get to have a lot more fun. Both the silicone cover with strap (opens in new tab) and silicone cover with ring (opens in new tab) are $12 through the end of Cyber Monday in stores and offer some great alternatives to the boring old case designs we've had for years.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4:
$999Free at Best Buy with qualified trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4:
$1,799$499 at Best Buy with qualified trade-in (opens in new tab)
Ready to get rid of that boring old slab phone and jump on board with the foldable revolution? Best Buy is your foldable headquarters for Cyber Monday and it's offering hundreds off both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. That makes the Flip 4 $799 out the door and the Fold 4 $1,399.
But why stop there? Take that old phone you're currently using and trade it in at Best Buy. The company is offering bonus trade-in values for this Cyber Monday weekend — up to $900, in fact — which means you could get a Z Fold 4 for as low as $499 and a Z Flip 4 completely free depending on what you're trading in.
At the very least, you could get an exciting new foldable phone for hundreds off with this deal and walk out of the store today instead of having to wait for shipping. Be sure to pick up a great Flip 4 case (opens in new tab) or Fold 4 case (opens in new tab) when you're done, many of which are also available in Best Buy stores.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for Verizon: Get a $500 Walmart gift card right now! (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for AT&T: Get a $500 Walmart gift card right now! (opens in new tab)
If you're an AT&T or Verizon customer and are looking for a great new phone, how about picking up our #1 pick for best Android phone (opens in new tab)? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the "Goldilocks" of Samsung's latest flagship phones, bringing a big screen, a bigger battery, great performance, stellar cameras, and software updates for years.
This Cyber Monday deal is live right now and will give you a $500 Walmart gift card the second you complete the purchase, helping you get a brand-new phone and some much-needed cash to buy the rest of your Holiday and Christmas gifts this year. What's better than that?
